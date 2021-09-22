VOLATILITY ALERT The taper is coming

The FOMC hinted today that moderation in the bond-buying pace “MAY soon be warranted”

September 22, 2021 6:17 PM

VOLATILITY ALERT! The taper is coming

Although not a surprise to anyone, the FOMC hinted today that moderation in the  bond-buying pace “MAY soon be warranted”. Understanding Fed semantics, the markers seemed to focus on the word “May” to mean “May, or May Not”.  Therefore, the statement is “as expected”. With an “as expected” statement, stocks moved higher and the US Dollar moved lower.

SPX 500 – 5 minute

20210922spx5005ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

US Dollar Index (DXY) – 5 minute

20210922dxy5ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

However, notice in the charts above that price reversed about 30 minutes after the statement was released.  There was a straightforward surprise in Fed Chairman’s Press Conference that followed, “Language in the statement is meant to flag bar for taper could be met as soon as next meeting”.  In addition, he followed up with, “Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment has been met.  My own view is that it is all but met”.   And one more statement that “tapering could conclude in the middle of next year”.  This is the most hawkish the Fed has been since the beginning of the pandemic.

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

But did stocks care?  Nope.  Buy the dip has been the war cry since the beginning of the pandemic and stock markets obliged at the day’s open.   However, the S&P 500 was violently unchanged for the last 2 hours of trading.   

SPX 500 – 30 minute

20210922spx50030ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

US Dollar reacted differently!  The DXY moved aggressively higher from 92.99 to 93.51 and continued to trade near the highs of the day into the close.  As one may expect, if the Fed is to begin tapering, the US Dollar should move higher (less Dollars in the system equals higher prices).  In addition, the FOMC noted that inflation had been higher than they thought it would be earlier in the year and expected inflation to be 4.2% at the end of the year!  This is another reason for the DXY to maintain its bid.  Watch for this to be the theme moving forward.

US Dollar Index (DXY) – 30 minute

20210922dxy30ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With other risks in play, such as the Evergrande saga and the US debt ceiling debate, US stock may have a tough time continuing higher.  There is a lot of resistance above, including the gap from this past weekend, the 50% retracement level from the September 6th highs to Monday’s lows near 4421.25, and the 50 Day Moving Average(not shown) at 4430, just to name a few.  Support is at the day’s low of 4321.25 and then Monday’s low of 4293.25.

SPX 500 – 240 minute

20210922spx500240ci1

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With an “as expected” statement and a hawkish Fed presser,  stock indices and the US Dollar were extremely volatile into the end of the day.  In theory, with the Fed hinting at a taper and higher inflation forecasts, US stock indices should move lower and the DXY should move higher.  Watch for continued volatility as we head towards the weekend.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: DXY Forex SPX 500 FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 6, 2025 05:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.