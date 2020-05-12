Vodafone: continuation of the rebound?

From a technical perspective, the bullish gap opened this morning is going to help the stock price to escape from its short term consolidation channel. Prices pushed above the 50-day simple moving average for the first time since February.

A breakout confirmation of the channel would trigger a bullish acceleration towards the next resistance at 126p.

Alternatively, a break below 107.4p would call for a new down leg towards March 17th bottom at 92.75p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



