Vodafone CEO shuffle smooth apart from communication

Share price reaction to Vodafone's CEO news shows investors were in the dark about timing

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2018 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sound switch poorly communicated

Vodafone investors are already well acquainted with the group’s next CEO, Nick Read. He has been CFO since 2014, having joined as UK Finance Director in 2001. If anyone was being groomed as successor to Vittorio Colao, who will step down on 1st October, it was Read. Hence the news of the transition isn’t an outright surprise, though the timing appears to be, because investors were mostly in the dark. Vodafone shares traded as much as 5% lower on Tuesday. Succession planning turns out to have been quite adroit, but the group’s recent commentary has been bereft of signals. As such, once the surprise passes, stock selling is likely to fade as possible advantages from CEO designate Read—whom large investors have dubbed a safe pair of hands—come to the fore. Chiefly, these include that he has been the architect of a number of Vodaf0ne’s complex financing schemes over the years, including the multi-part methodology for purchase of Liberty Media’s eastern European assets announced last week. Furthermore, considering Vodafone’s relative laggard status among European rivals in terms of long-term returns, it would indeed be remarkable if Nick Read managed to do much worse. Over five years, Vodafone’s total reinvested returns were fair at 37.3%. But Deutsche Telekom’s, for instance, were 77% whilst France’s Orange generated 124%.

Growing organically

Q4 and full-year financials were largely positive news. The group’s key sales gauge of organic service revenue, which VOD shareholders are typically sensitive to, continued its recent strong phase with another consensus-beating rise of 1.4% in the fourth quarter, better than the 1.1% uptick indicated by forecasts. That’s another point arguing for the stock to stabilise in the near term. Core earnings for the year ending 31st March were also better than expected, rising 11.8% to €14.7bn, compared to €14.6bn expected.

Cash flow light

The stock price fall at the time of writing though also had an eye to guidance on ex-spectrum cost cash flow and perhaps core earnings. Any negative reaction related to the Ebitda growth forecast at least, may be overdone. An expected slowdown to 1%-5% in the 18/19 financial reflects well-trailed investments for Digital Vodafone and, to a lesser extent changed accounting practices that were also flagged. The underlying cash flow forecast on the other hand seems light. The group steers investors towards a flat-to-slightly lower €5.2bn in the current year, after €5.6bn in 17/18. Even so, dividend plans, as crystalized as they may be at the beginning of the year – to “grow dividends per share annually”— can scarcely be changed much by fractionally lower free cash flow. Historical coverage has been sound, albeit recently dented by the costly misadventure in India.

Room to shine

All told, Vodafone’s adjusted 2019 forecasts seem conservative rather than cautionary, with key risks in this financial year primarily around integration. By default or by design, forecasts do offer the incoming CEO the facility to beat expectations, if executing the multi-part Liberty deal goes well. Naturally, less demanding cash flow goals can absorb the impact of less sure-footed execution too.

With the group in its best health since 2015, amid firmer prospects for European quad-play and a potential ramp in long-term returns, this is not a particularly bad juncture for C-Suite changes. Once the sense of negative surprise passes, the stock, which was only 5% from March’s two-year low at last look, should finally find a base after a 21% fall since May 2015.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.