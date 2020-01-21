Virus and Davos set the tone for the day

The FTSE plunged more than 1% after opening as China was hit with a SARS-like virus just days before the start of the Chinese New Year

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 21, 2020 5:21 AM
Quarry and various stones
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE plunged more than 1% after opening as China was hit with a SARS-like virus just days before the start of the Chinese New Year. Chinese and Hong Kong shares dropped 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively, on fears that the virus will spread quickly over the coming days when vast numbers of Chinese will travel for annual festivities. In London luxury brands and travel stocks came under most pressure, closely followed by mining shares as China is the world’s biggest buyer of metals. 

One ray of light came from budget airline easyJet which bounced up 4.8% after it upped its guidance on first half revenue. The company reported passenger revenue numbers exceeding expectations. 

The start of the World Economic Forum in Davos today could throw up some interesting headlines as President Trump is due to address the forum in the course of the morning. Climate change will no doubt be one of the top issues on the agenda as environmental campaigners are lining up protests throughout this week. 

Unemployment data lifts sterling

The pound ticked back up above the $1.3 mark, helped by a slight improvement in UK employment in the three months to November. The numbers today together with the latest improvement in the housing market mean that although the Bank of England started shifting towards cutting rates at the end of this month it may end up holding back on this decision until later this year.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.