VIDEO WTI crude oil down for 5th consecutive day

WTI Crude Oil is down over 5% today alone and down over 7% for the week.

March 18, 2021 2:39 PM
Oil refinery

WTI Crude Oil is down over 5% today alone and down over 7% for the week. With an increase in supply from the EIA numbers on Wednesday and fears that Europe is now entering a 3rd wave of the coronavirus, which would slow demand, it’s no surprise that price has pulled back a bit.

How to start oil trading

On the daily timeframe, as long as the price of WTI crude oil stays above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 2nd lows to the March 8th highs near 55, it is still considered bullish.  However, if coronavirus variants begin raging outside of Europe, watch for price to move lower as fears of lower demand may sweep through the market.

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: Forex WTI Crude Oil Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_06
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 30, 2024 07:00 AM
        gold_05
        Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 30, 2024 01:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.