VIDEO Will Ether Outperform Bitcoin in the Coming Days

Bitcoin is top news in many media outlets as it is approaching the 20,000 USD threshold and is nearing its all-time high. At the same time, the ETH (Ether) rose almost 50% in November, yet is still trading below half of its all-time high.
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.