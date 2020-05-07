﻿

VIDEO Stocks Soa With Nasdaq Positive Amid Rising Unemployment Claims

Despite another rise in first time jobless claims last week, the US markets are on the rise this Thursday with the Nasdaq managing to turn positive for the year.

May 7, 2020 4:13 PM
Market chart showing uptrend
