VIDEO NASDAQ 100 hardest hit in the wake of the stock selloff

The index put in a high of 13,900.5 on February 16th, posting a false breakout above the wedge.

March 5, 2021 1:10 PM
U-turn sign against blue sky

Stocks indices have gotten hit hard, particularly over the last week, as a rise in  inflation expectations led to a rise in yields, which has caused stocks to move lower.

The tech heavy NASDAQ 100 has been one of the hardest hit, not only because of the rise in yields but also because of the rotation trade, out of the “stay at home stocks” and into the “go outside” stocks.   

The index put in a high of 13,900.5 on February 16th, posting a false breakout above the wedge.  On Thursday price broke lower and is roughly 12% off its February 16th highs, retracing 50% of its move from the September 21st lows to the February 16th highs. This puts the index in bear market territory .

Click here to see some these highly volatile tech stocks

Yields, inflation expectations, and now jobs data (after todays strong NFP) will all be in play next week to try and get any clues as to where the NASDAQ may be headed next.

Learn more about index trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: Indices Nasdaq Inflation Powell

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
Today 01:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong
Yesterday 01:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    gold_05
    Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:23 AM
      stocks_02
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 30, 2024 04:04 AM
        Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2024 03:09 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.