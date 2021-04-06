VIDEO DXY continues lower on the back of the strong US data

The US Dollar is succumbing to the powerful payroll data on Friday, as well as, the strong services ISM data.

April 6, 2021 3:17 PM
Forex trading

The US Dollar is succumbing to the powerful payroll data on Friday, as well as, the strong services ISM data.  Economists say more is on the way.  As the vaccine rollout continues, the stimulus checks are handed out, and the infrastructure spending project on the way, many are expecting a boom is hiring and household spending throughout the summer. 

Everything you wanted to know about DXY

Currently, price is trading at the 200 Day Moving Average near 92.41.  Just below there is the previous resistance near 92.10, and finally a large band of support between 88.40 and 91.40 dating back to the spring of 2018.  Resistance is at the March 31st highs and the previous mentioned long-term trendline near 93.44, and then the flag completion and horizontal resistance near 94.15.  94.76 sits just above that and acts as the 3rd level of resistance.

If the US data remains strong, watch to see when stocks will begin pricing in higher interest rates once again.  At that time, if not sooner, bonds and the US Dollar index may move higher once again.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: DXY Forex NFP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Yesterday 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
July 18, 2024 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

japan_05
USD/JPY extends losses on suspected intervention, DXY breaks 200-day MA
By:
Matt Simpson
July 17, 2024 11:18 PM
    Research
    USD index, USD/JPY show signs of stability, ASX breaks 8000
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 15, 2024 11:20 PM
      USD_GBP_EUR
      EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        EURUSD, USDMXN Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        July 11, 2024 10:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.