VIDEO Dow Seen Trading Higher Ahead of the Beige Book

With just under one-hour left until the release of the Fed's Beige Book, American Futures remain well directed as they are boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2020 2:25 PM
Uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
With just under one-hour left until the release of the Fed's Beige Book, American Futures remain well directed as they are boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world.
Related tags: Equities SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Yesterday 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
July 18, 2024 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.