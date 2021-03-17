VIDEO Dont forget the CBRT meeting on Thursday

Expectations are for the central bank to increase rates by 100 basis points

March 17, 2021 2:47 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

With everyone talking about the FOMC, BOE and BOJ monetary policy meetings this week,  many people are overlooking the Central Bank of Turkey meeting on Thursday.  Expectations are for the central bank to increase rates by 100 basis points from 17% to 18%.

USD/TRY has been in a long-term uptrend on the daily timeframe since January 2018.  Price peaked on November 6th at 8.58 and pulled back to the rising long-erm trendline, briefly breaking below it.  Price then bounced to the 50% retracement level from the November 6th highs to the February 16th lows, near 7.7422.  USD/TRY has been consolidating over the last week near 7.55.

Forex market hours

Anything more than 100bps will be considered more hawkish, which should cause USD/TRY to move lower. And anything less than that will be considered less hawkish, which should cause USD/TRY to move higher.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities


 
Related tags: Forex USD Central Bank Turkey

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY: Waning inflationary pressures, steady BOJ bond buying points to upside risks
Today 01:54 AM
Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
Yesterday 11:53 PM
USD thrives, AUD/USD dives, flash PMIs up next: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:34 PM
Gold outlook remains positive despite drop ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
Yesterday 03:39 PM
AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
Yesterday 01:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:36 PM
    gpbusd_06
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable stands firm despite hopes of soft UK CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:34 AM
      Research
      AUD/NZD hints at swing low before RBNZ, ASX seeks breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 21, 2024 10:38 PM
        canada_02
        USD/CAD outlook: Canada’s CPI cements BOC June cut expectations
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 21, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.