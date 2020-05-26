Vaccine Optimism Reopening Hopes Overshadow US Sino Tensions

Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday as easing lockdown restrictions sees more cars back on the road boosting demand for fuel. Crucially, at the same time, expectations are firming that producers will stick to agreed production cuts. Russia reported that its production had nearly dropped to its target 8.5 million barrels per day. Quite simply increasing demand coupled with mounting evidence that the supply cuts are coming through is lifting the price of oil.WTI is trading +3% as it looks to target $35. Oil majors on the FTSE could see a jump on the open.

Consumer confidence no strong rebound expected

Looking ahead US consumer confidence will be in focus. Given the US economies dependence on the consumer, morale can help gauge what the recovery will look like. The numbers are expected to be an improvement on April’s plunge to 86.9, however is still expected to make for grim reading. With initial jobless claims indicating that around 25% of the US workforce has signed up for unemployment benefits this is hardly a backdrop for a strong rebound in consumer confidence.

