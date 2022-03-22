USD/ZAR pushing 5-month lows ahead of SARB

Whether the central bank raises rates by 25bps or 50bps may depend on the outcome of the CPI report!

March 22, 2022 6:33 PM
Board of currencies

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) meets on Thursday this week to decide how much it should raise interest rates.  Expectations are for a 25bps hike to 4.25%, however it is possible the central bank may hike 50bps in the wake of the sudden explosion is commodities, specifically oil, since the beginning of the Russia/Ukraine war.  The last time the SARB met was in January, before the invasion began and it hiked 25bps. It has now hiked rates by 25bps at each of its last 2 meetings. Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, South Africa will release February’s CPI report.  Expectations are for 5.8% YoY vs 5.7% YoY in January.  If the inflation reading comes in hotter than expected, will the SARB hike by more the 25bps? 

What are emerging markets?

USD/ZAR has been moving lower since making a high in March 2020 near 19.3390.  The pair pulled back and made a low on January 8th, 2021 at 13.4058.  USD/ZAR then bounced to the 50% retracement level from that timeframe near 16.3724 on November 26th, 2021.  This was also the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the high of August 20th, 2021 to the low of September 10th, 2021.  The pair has been moving lower since.

20220322 usdzar daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/ZAR now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/ZAR has been moving lower in an orderly channel since the November 26th, 2021 highs.  On Tuesday, the pair broke below the 50% retracement level from the low of June 4th, 2021 to the November 26th, 2021 highs, near 14.4127.  Support below is at the bottom trendline of the channel near 14.6500, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the recently mentioned timeframe near 14.5127. Horizontal resistance is above at 15.0244 then again at 15.1810.  Above there, resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel near 15.3800.

20220322 usdzar 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The South African Reserve Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to hike rates by 25bps.  However, on Wednesday, South Africa will release CPI.  Whether the central bank raises rates by 25bps or 50bps may depend on the outcome of the CPI report!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex SARB USD/ZAR

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.