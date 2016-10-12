Singapore, a small open economy has a unique monetary policy where her central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) uses the currency rather than interest rates to guide its policy in order to achieve growth and stable inflation.

The monetary tool used is the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) where Singapore’s currency is managed against an undisclosed trade-weightage basket of major trading partners’ currencies.

The MAS will hold its monetary policy meetings twice every year, usually scheduled in April and October where the next one is due on this Friday, 14 October 2016. Singapore has been on a monetary easing mode (weak SGD) since the unscheduled meeting held on January 2015 where MAS reduced the slope of the S$NEER and continued to ease further in the next two subsequent meetings on October 2015 and April 2016 where the slope was reduced to 0% (zero appreciation of the S$NEER).

The reasons of for these monetary easings are due to weaker growth since mid-2014 as annual GDP growth hovered between 3% to 2% (below a 40-year average trend growth of 5%) and subdued inflation.

For this coming Friday, 14 October 2016, I do not expect MAS to ease further from its current monetary policy. Reasons are as follow:

Core inflation rate (excluding accommodation and private road transportation) has started to stabilise since May 2016 where the core inflation rate has steadied at 1%.

In past one year, the risk of deflation has been primary driven by a slowdown in China’s growth and plunging oil prices. Given that benchmark oil prices such as the WTI crude has started to stabilise at US$50/40 per barrel and an impending OPEC’s production cut that will be finalised in the next OPEC meeting on 30 November 2016 which is likely to cause core inflation to inch higher next year.

Let’s us take a look at the USD/SGD from a technical analysis perspective

USD/SGD – Technical Outlook

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Since hitting a medium-term swing low of 1.3347 on 16 August 2016, the USD/SGD has staged a rally of 3.5% taking the cue of a stronger USD seen in the majors as well as the CNY (where China has increased its share of exports and imports with Singapore in the recent years).

This rally has led USD/SGD to hover right at a significant medium-term resistance zone of 1.3815/3900 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the upper boundary of an ascending range in place since23 June 2016 low, medium-term swing high area of 23 May 2016 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart)

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level which highlights the risk a medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) of pull-back/consolidation in price action as current upside momentum is being overstretched.

The longer-term (3 to 6 months) uptrend remains intact for USD/SGD as it continues to evolve within an ascending channel in place since the major swing low of 1.1994 printed on 25 July 2016. The upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel stands at 1.4530 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see weekly chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 1.3815

Pivot (key resistance): 1.3900

Supports: 1.3670 & 1.3475

Next resistance: 1.4530

Conclusion

USD/SGD remains bullish in the long-term but from a medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) perspective, technical elements are advocating for a potential setback/consolidation below the 1.3900 pivotal resistance towards the supports at 1.3670 follow by 1.3475 (lower boundary of the ascending range in place since 23 June 2016 low).

On the other hand, a clear break above 1.3900 (daily close) is likely to see the continuation of the bullish movement towards 1.4110 follow by the key long-term resistance at 1.4530.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.