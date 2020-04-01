USDSEK Will Swedens Herd Immunity Strategy Backfire

One Western country is leaving its malls, restaurants, and ski resorts open: Sweden.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 1, 2020 12:05 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/SEK: Will Sweden’s “Herd Immunity” Strategy Backfire?

Across the globe, different countries are taking different approaches to managing their own experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic, running the gamut from the aggressive testing and medical intervention of South Korea to the UK’s brief experiment with continuing “business as usual” in an effort to accelerate “herd immunity.”

Of course, the UK quickly abandoned its herd immunity strategy in favor of the more common “flatten the curve” mantra of other developed nations, but one Western country is leaving its malls, restaurants, and ski resorts open: Sweden. As detailed by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, the country is relying on “voluntary advice and a big dose of hope” to limit the spread of the virus in contrast to the more aggressive mandates and interventions of other developed nations.

Based on the early results, which show the country’s death toll increasing by approximately 25% per day (up to nearly 60 as of yesterday and doubling every 2-3 days), Sweden’s approach to “managing” the virus may ultimately prove to be a colossal mistake for both its populace and its economy. Traders who agree may want to explore short positions in the Swedish krona (SEK), and when it comes to the FX market, no currency is in more demand that the US dollar.

From a technical perspective, USD/SEK tagged an 18-year high near 10.50 last Monday before ultimately falling every day that week to retrace 50% of the mid-March surge. So far this week, rates have stabilized above that 50% level and the 21-day exponential moving average, suggesting that bulls are aggressively defending the 9.90 area:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

If the public health/economic toll in Sweden continues to surge, USD/SEK could resume its recent uptrend and retest the March highs at 10.50, if not beyond that, in the coming days and weeks. Of course, a break below last week’s low near 9.85 could indicate that Sweden’s unconventional is effective and could open the door for USD/SEK to drop toward the Fibonacci retracements at 9.75 (61.8%) or 9.55 (78.6%) as we move through April.


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.