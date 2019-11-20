USDNOK Krone finally bottomed out

The Norwegian Krone’s dire performance over the past several months has puzzled many market watchers, who argue that the Scandinavian currency is undervalued for many reasons.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2019 12:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Norwegian Krone’s dire performance over the past several months has puzzled many market watchers, who argue that the Scandinavian currency is undervalued for many reasons. After all, Norway’s solid economic performance continued in the third quarter with GDP expanding 0.7 per cent. This compares favourably against other developed economies including the Eurozone, where expansion has been much weaker, and even the US, where growth has slowed down to below 2 per cent.

More to the point, the country’s central bank has been the sole hawk among dovish central banks elsewhere.  The Norges Bank has raised interest rates four times in 2019, although in October it decided to keep policy unchanged at 1.5% as expected. The Bank noted then that “global uncertainty persists and interest rates abroad are very low,” but at the same time, “the weak krone may result in higher inflation ahead.”  Governor Øystein Olsen said that their “current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely remain at the present level in the coming period.” So, the Norges Bank has not exactly turned dovish. The bank’s neutral stance should help limit the downside for the krone going forward.

Meanwhile with prices of crude oil, Norway’s main export, stabilising again of late, the krone may, after all, be able to rise from the ashes in the weeks ahead, particularly if foreign central banks signal further rate cuts are on the horizon.

Source: Trading View and City Index.

From a technical point of view, the USD/NOK has put in a few lower highs of late suggesting that the bears are perhaps finally beginning to exert some pressure on rates. So far, though, key support areas are still intact, so more work is needed from the bears before the tide potentially turns against the bulls. Still, today’s price action has been very interesting as the bulls’ earlier attempt at pushing rates above a short-term bearish trend failed. Although I will stop short of saying that this is the clearest sign yet that the trend is turning lower, it is nonetheless very interesting to observe. What the bears would like to see now is, first and foremost, a closing break below short-term support at 9.1350, followed by a breakdown below old lows in the region between 0.9050 to 0.9080 next. If seen, that would be a solid bearish development.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Today 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Costco, Salesforce earnings & BP looks to OPEC+
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
May 24, 2024 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
May 24, 2024 01:54 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:00 AM
    japan_08
    Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 23, 2024 11:30 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD on the ropes as US dollar bears back peddle
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 23, 2024 05:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.