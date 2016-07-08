In the last two weeks, the JPY has strengthened remarkability and the USD/JPY has dipped below the 100.00 psychological level on the onset that majority of U.K. voters has voted to leave the European Union on 24 June 2016 (printed a low of 99.00).

After a brief recovery to a high of 103.39 seen on 30 June 2016, the USD/JPY has failed to make any headway and tumbled again to print a low 100.20 on 06 July 2016 as risk aversion materialises due to post Brexit economic fallout (we have seen four major U.K. property funds worth around 23 billion pounds of assets in total that have announced a freeze on withdrawals) coupled with a renewed Italian banking crisis that will have a negative domino effect across the EU financial system as uncertainty continues to rage on the technical details of a potential bailout plan for beleaguered Italian banks. The local Italian government is considering injection billions of euros into the banking system but EU bank bailout rules require investors (shareholder and bondholders) rather than taxpayers to shoulder the burden of such rescue package.

The JPY is considered as a safe haven currency after decades of current account surpluses that have positioned Japan as a net creditor to the world. In additional, Japanese investors are considered one of the world’s largest owners of foreign assets. Thus in times of market turmoil (risk-off), the JPY tends to strengthen as Japanese investors repatriate capital (reduce long positions in foreign assets).

Therefore, we should be placing very close attention to the movement of the USD/JPY as it is a key proxy for risk appetite that reflects all the “risk-off/risk-on” movement in the market place.

In less than 24 hours, we will be having the “mother of all” economic data release for every month which is the official U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June where consensus has place a strong recovery in job growth of 175K versus May’s horrendous print of 38K. Yesterday’s private ADP employment change for June saw a print of 172K (exceed expectation of 159K) and better than May’s revised figure of 168K.

If today’s nonfarm payrolls data moves in line with the ADP figure coupled with latest jobless claims rising less than expected , the current risk aversion (“risk-off”) theme play should subside and it should be beneficial for the USD through a rebound in U.S. treasury yields which translates to a recovery in the USD/JPY as long JPY positons get unwind.

Let’s us take a deep dive into USD/JPY from a technical analysis perspective.

USD/JPY

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The multi-month decline from June 2015 high of 125.85 is now right back at a former long-term descending trendline from August 1998 high of 147.65 now turns pullback support (see weekly chart).

Current price action is now testing a key long-term support at 100.70/99.00 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The major congestion area of the swing lows from Jan to May 2014 that has also tested the former major swing high of April 2009 and a Fibonacci cluster.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the USD/JPY is likely to have completed a major degree bearish impulsive 5 wave structure down move, labelled as (1), (2), (3), (4), (5) of A from the June 2015 high of 125.85. This suggest that the USD/JPY may start to see a recovery (major corrective wave B) at this juncture to retrace at least 50% to 61.8% of the multi-month decline from June 2015 high (see weekly chart).

Current readings from momentum indicators are also advocating for a potential mean reversion movement to the upside. The weekly RSI oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level coupled with the daily Stochastic oscillator that has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. These observations suggest that the on-going downside momentum has started to wane.

Based on the latest Commitment Of Traders report as at 28 June 2016, net long positions of “large” speculators on JPY futures has increased to 59,750 which is the highest since January 2012. This flow of positioning represents an extreme overcrowding trade in JPY on the long side which is at risk of a significant short squeeze on USD/JPY that can translate into a swift and violent upward movement in the USD/JPY (see 3 rd chart).

(see 3 chart). On the short to medium-term, the significant resistances stand at 103.55 follow by 105.50 which is defined by the lower boundary of a descending channel in place since 29 January 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the mutli-month down move from June 2015 high to 24 June 2016 (Brexit) low of 99.00.

Key levels (1 to 3weeks)

Pivot (key support): 100.70/99.00 (excess)

Resistances: 103.55 & 105.55

Next supports: 94.80 & 87.50

Conclusion

Technical elements are now in favour of a potential short to medium-term recovery for the USD/JPY. As long as the 100.70/99.00 pivotal support holds, the USD/JPY is likely to see a potential upside movement to target 103.55 before 105.55.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 100.70/99.00 pivotal support may invalidated the preferred recovery scenario for a decline to test the next support at 94.80 and a break below it is likely to trigger a deeper plunge towards 87.50.

Charts are from eSignal & www.timingcharts.com

