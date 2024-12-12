USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00

Japanese Yen strength has taken a step back in December, and USD/JPY is testing a big spot of support as EUR/JPY tests a key spot of resistance.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Thursday 7:37 PM
Japanese Flag
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has continued the December recovery theme and is now testing support at a big spot of prior resistance at 151.95.
  • EUR/JPY has shown a hold of resistance over the past two days, with yesterday’s test above the 160.00 handle leading to a response from bears and a doji on the daily chart. So far today, it’s been a lower-high with a continued test below the 160.00 handle.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Japanese Yen strength came on quickly in late-November and was especially on display during the week of Thanksgiving. I looked into USD/JPY just ahead of the move and, at the time, there was a bit of deduction as USD had jumped up to a fresh two-year-high on November 22nd, while USD/JPY held at a lower-high, inside of the 155.00 level.

The lower-highs helped to produce a bearish trendline that made for a descending triangle formation, and the support side of that formation was built around the 61.8% retracement of the same major move that marked the top at the 76.4% retracement. At the time, I still thought EUR/JPY could make for a more favorable pair for Yen-strength scenarios, and I’ll dig deeper into that in a moment. But, in both cases it didn’t take long for bears to pounce.

USD/JPY drove below a number of supports in quick fashion, including the 151.95 level, the 150.77 level and then, eventually, the 150.00 psychological level. But it was below that big figure that selling pressure began to slow and, eventually, started to lead-in to pullback scenarios.

At this point there’s now been more than a week of higher-highs and higher-lows. But, perhaps more pressing is where all that is taking place, as the same 151.95 level is now showing as support, along with the 200-day moving average. This appears to be a clear statement from buyers attempting to take a stand.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour 121224Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

So short-term price action is hinting at bullish continuation – does this mean that bears are done? No. Given how quickly that sell-off came on there could still be prospects of more, but at this stage the carry is still tilted to the long side of the pair and there’s very big question marks around how much the Fed can cut next year and whether or not the BoJ will hike, so the fundamental backdrop remains very much ‘up in the air.’

But – the US Dollar remains very near longer-term resistance on its own right, and if the equity rally is to continue through 2025 I’d expect the US Dollar to harbor some form of weakness, as it seems unlikely that both US equities and the US Dollar spike-higher through 2025 trade. And if we are to see the mean-reversion backdrop in the USD or DXY continue, then I’d expect some form of USD/JPY weakness to appear.

On top of that, I think there’s still quite a bit of the long-term carry trade remaining and if we do see further rate compression between the two economies that can be motivation for unwind; although perhaps not to the degree that was seen in July and August.

But nonetheless price is price and at this point its shorter-term higher-highs and higher-lows. The big question now is whether sellers show up to continue with longer-term lower-highs and the prior support zone at 153.41 is of interest for such. Above that we have the 155.00 zone and this was the lower-high on November 22nd so if bulls can take that out the prior lower-high sequence has been broken.

 

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy daily 121224Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

EUR/JPY

 

While there’s continued question around the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut rates next year, there seems to be less debate around the European Central Bank.

And I’ve been saying for a month EUR/JPY could make for a more attractive venue for Yen-strength scenarios.

From the daily chart, we can see the bounce from the trendline looked at last week continuing into yesterday’s trade. But sellers responded aggressively, leaving a doji on the daily chart and extended wicks on either side. Another attempt from bulls to take over today has fallen short, as price has set a lower-high with resistance right at the 160.55 Fibonacci level coming inside of yesterday’s swing high.

 

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

eurjpy daily 121224Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

EUR/JPY

 

From a shorter-term look, it would still be a bit early to say that bears are re-taking control. Today’s low has so far held at the 159.10 Fibonacci level and that’s a higher-low above yesterday’s swing. So collectively, today’s daily candle is showing both lower-high and higher-low, which suggests consolidation more so than anything directional in nature.

That could change, however, and at this point the 160.00 level could play a role in that if it can help to hold yet another lower-high. For support, yesterday’s swing low at 158.65 would be the point that bears would need to take-out to denote a lower-low and below that, it’s the same zone from two weeks ago spanning from 158.04-158.24. That was resistance-turned-support, so if sellers can take that out, the door would open to bigger picture bearish continuation scenarios.

 

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Chart

eurjpy four hour 121224Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley JPY USD/JPY EUR JPY Japanese yen

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 07:45 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.