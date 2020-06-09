USDJPY Sinks Further Across 10800

After Losing its Grip of the 109.00 Handle, USD/JPY sank across 108.00, as it slid 0.6% to 107.78 overnight...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2020 12:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY Sinks Further Across 108.00

The Japanese yen is holding its strength against the U.S. dollar

Overnight (June 9) the ICE Dollar Index marked a 3-month intraday low of 96.23.

After Losing its Grip of the 109.00 Handle, USD/JPY sank across 108.00, as it slid 0.6% to 107.78 overnight.

The yen's strength seems not affected by S&P Global Ratings' revising down the outlook on Japan's sovereign rating to "Stable" from "Positive". S&P pointed out: "The Covid-19 outbreak has set back Japan's fiscal stabilization process but we expect that to get back on track in the next two to three years as the economy recovers."

As shown on an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY's Technical Configuration remains Bearish.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Currently USD/JPY keeps trading within a Bearish Channel drawn from yesterday.

In fact, the descending 50-period moving average has been helping to maintain intraday bearishness since June 8.

Having taken out a Downside Support at 107.80, USD/JPY is on its way to the next one at 107.40.

Once below 107.40, the currency pair should seek support at 107.05, a price floor seen at end-May.

Meanwhile, the Trailing Key Resistance has been lowered to 108.00.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:14 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:21 AM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 18, 2025 12:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 17, 2025 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.