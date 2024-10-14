USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Positive Trends on Dollar and Metals

USDJPY, Silver Forecast: As the U.S. dollar strengthens and uncertainty persists around monetary policies, elections, and geopolitical tensions, both USDJPY and Silver are proceeding through the third week of October on a positive note.

Key Events

  • Tight US Election Reports
  • Ongoing Geopolitical Conflicts
  • US Retail Sales (Thursday)
  • Japanese National Core CPI (Friday)
  • Technical Analysis: USDJPY, XAGUSD

JPY Outlook

The recent rebound in USDJPY has been bolstered by Japan’s new prime minister signaling support for continued monetary easing, alongside positive U.S. economic data suggesting a less aggressive rate cut cycle. With Japanese elections approaching on October 27th, the likelihood of a rate hike at the Bank of Japan's October 31st meeting is decreasing, weakening the JPY trend.

Silver Outlook

In tandem with the Gold rally in the midst of critical market uncertainties ahead of US elections and ceasefire hopes, Silver remains on track within the borders of its primary uptrend. Silver is eyeing new 2024 highs following the firm breakout above the 33-resistance barrier.

Technical Analysis

USDJPY Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY, Silver Forecast: USDJPY_2024-10-14_12-00-44

Source: Tradingview

In line with the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) recovery from December 2023 lows, USDJPY has respected the 140-support zone from December and is hovering just below the 150 level. A close above 150 could trigger a bullish continuation toward resistance at 151.30 and 152.30, aligning with the trendline formed from consecutive lows between January 2023 and 2024.

The 3-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 50 supports this bullish outlook, with an eventual alignment with 154 if USDJPY closes above 152. On the downside, any drop is expected to find support between 147.60 and 146.50. A deeper correction could test the 144 zone, before potentially shifting the chart toward a bearish/neutral bias.

Silver Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY, Silver Forecast: XAGUSD_2024-10-14_11-04-08

Source: Tradingview

Silver has retested the upper boundary of its expanding consolidation pattern from May to September 2024, confirming a bullish breakout. Respecting its primary uptrend and benefiting from its positive correlation with gold, silver remains poised for further gains.

Bullish Scenario: A break above the 2024 high of 33 could extend the uptrend toward 34.60 and 36.20.

Bearish/Corrective Scenario: a close below the 30-ground can extend a bearish correction towards potential support levels 28.80, 27.80, and 26.80.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.