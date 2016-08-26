usdjpy showing potential bearish exhaustion signs ahead of jackson hole 1828272016
The recent one month decline seen in the USD/JPY has lead the pair back to the key long-term support zone of 100.70/99.00 which is not […]
The recent one month decline seen in the USD/JPY has lead the pair back to the key long-term support zone of 100.70/99.00 which is not […]
The recent one month decline seen in the USD/JPY has lead the pair back to the key long-term support zone of 100.70/99.00 which is not triggered by a return of risk aversion behaviour such as the Brexit event in June but rather by reactions towards future monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of Japan (BOJ).
The BOJ which is engaged in the world’s longest running quantitative easing (QE) programme has appeared to reach its limits on its current monetary policy toolbox (bonds buying, Japanese equities purchases via exchange traded funds & negative interest). In the last BOJ monetary policy meeting in July, BOJ has disappointed market participants’ expectations by just increasing its equites related exchange trade funds (ETFs) purchases to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen from 3.3 trillion yen. The quantum of government bonds purchases (quantitative easing) was left unchanged at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen and nothing is being mentioned about enacting polices related to “helicopter money”.
Since the last fed funds interest rate hike of 25bps in December 2015, the Fed’s communication has been mixed on the pace of its policy interest rate normalisation cycle after close to 7years of ZIRP (0% interest rate policy). From an initial planned of 4 interest rate hikes for 2016, Fed officials have toned down to at most 2 interest rates hikes in their latest “dot-plot” projections. Adding to the woes of USD bulls, Fed Chairwoman Yellen has always used the “balanced analysis” approach in her press conferences where she has acknowledged the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy but mindful of the economic downside risks that can be triggered by external factors such as a hard landing in China and now the negative spill over effects from Brexit. For the rest of 2016, the fed funds futures market has now only priced in a 21% chance of a hike in the next September meeting, 25% chance in the November meeting and 41% chance in the December meeting. All these actions by Fed and BOJ have led USD bulls to trim their bets of a further USD/JPY appreciation.
Therefore, the Jackson Hole conference will be an important event to watch for cues on the direction of future monetary policies from Fed and BOJ. Fed Chairwoman will be speaking today and BOJ Governor Kuroda will take part in a panel discussion on Saturday. These are the highlights that we should be monitoring:
Let’s us now take a deep dive into USD/JPY from a technical analysis perspective
Intermediate support: 99.50/20
Pivot (key support): 99.00
Resistances: 100.80, 103.95 & 106.80/107.50
Next support: 94.80
Technically, the USD/JPY has pushed backed down towards the lower limit of its key long-term pivotal support zone of 100.70/99.00 with integrated potential bearish exhaustion signals as mentioned above. In addition, net long positioning on JPY as seen in large specs accounts (such as hedge funds) has reached to an extreme level in the currency futures market. This type of sizable positioning that skews to one extreme side (long JPY) can see the risk of squeeze where a rush to cover initial long JPY positions can lead to a potential pronounced rally in USD/JPY.
Therefore, the risk seems to be skewed towards USD/JPY bears at this juncture. Given the highly monitored Fed Chairwoman, Yellen’s speech later at 10.00 EST for the Jackson Hole Conference, we cannot rule out the possibility of a “residual” push down to test the 99.50/20 intermediate support first (lower boundary of the Descending Wedge). As long as the 99.00 key pivotal support holds and a break above 100.80 (upper boundary of the Descending Wedge) is likely to see a further push up towards the next resistance at 103.95 for the USD/JPY (the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since late January 2016) in the first step.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 99.00 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the corrective recovery scenario for USD/JPY for a continuation of the down move to target the next support at 94.80.
Charts are from eSignal & & www.timingcharts.com
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.