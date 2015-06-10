usdjpy retreats sharply from long term highs 687322015

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has retreated sharply this week after surging to a new 12-year high around 125.85 late last week. That high narrowly […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2015 11:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has retreated sharply this week after surging to a new 12-year high around 125.85 late last week. That high narrowly missed the currency pair’s upside resistance target of 126.00.

The recent climb up to the noted 12-year high last week began in mid-May when the US dollar experienced a sharp resurgence against other major currencies. That resurgence continued until last week, when the dollar showed tentative signs of peaking and faltering.

While USD/JPY continues to trade within a long-standing bullish trend since 2012, a pullback had been due after such a sharp over-extension to the upside.

2015-06-10-USDJPY daily chart

Currently, this pullback has prompted the currency pair to drop down to approach key support around the 122.00 level, which is the previous resistance level marking the last major high in March.

Any sustained breakdown below 122.00 could deal a significant blow to USD/JPY’s recent upside momentum and could push the currency pair back into another prolonged trading range, with the next major support level to the downside around 120.00.

To the upside, with any bounce from the current support levels, the next major target on a further continuation of the entrenched bullish trend remains at the noted 126.00 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.