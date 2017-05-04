Since our last analysis dated on 27 April 2017, the USD/JPY had indeed shaped the expected push up towards the 112.00/112.20 short-term upside target/resistance zone but the minor bearish reversal failed to materialise thereafter due to an improving risk appetite environment. Click here for a recap on our previous report.

Even though, the recent up move of the USD/JPY had appeared to be “overstretched” at this juncture as it had rallied by close to 4% from the 108.40/108.00 significant support seen on 17 April 2017. There are still several fundamental factors that may support a further “residual” push up in the USD/JPY as follow:

Global corporate earnings have continued to show improvement. Based on data compiled by FactSet as of 28 April 2017, current U.S Q1 earnings (58% of the companies in the S&P 500) has reported an aggregate earnings growth rate of 12.5% y/y which is the highest earnings growth rate (y/y) for the S&P 500 since Q3 2011 (16.7%). In addition, 77% of the reported earnings have managed the beat EPS estimates with 68% have beaten the mean sales estimate.

Improving economic conditions in Europe where the latest Euro area Markit PMI data for April has managed to beat expectations. The Manufacturing PMI had rose to a six year high of 56.7 coupled with a 56.4 reading seen in the Services PMI which pointed to the strongest expansion in the services sector since April 2011. If such positive data continues to prevail, it will dampen the prospect of populist political parties to gain a significant foothold in upcoming key elections in France and Germany.

In yesterday (03 May) U.S. Fed FOMC meeting, Fed members had indicated in the monetary policy statement that the recent lacklustre U.S. Q1 GDP is likely to be transitionary in nature and labour market conditions will continue to strengthen and inflation is expected to stabilise at around the 2% over the medium-term. This can be viewed as a positive hawkish message that the Fed is still on track to normalise its interest rate policy and at least hike its policy Fed Fund rate twice before 2017 ends. Based on the latest data from CME Fed Watch tool as at 04 May 2017, the interest rate futures market has priced in a 73.8% chance that the Fed will hike by 25bps in the upcoming June FOMC , an increase in probability from a chance of 67.6% seen last week.

Now, let’s us take a look at the latest technical elements on USD/JPY ahead of this Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls data where consensus is set for an increase of 180,000 jobs for April versus an increase of 98,000 seen in March.

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY

Key technical elements

Yesterday (Wed, 03 May) strong rally seen in the USD/JPY has led it to hover just below a medium-term descending channel resistance at 112.90 from 02 January 2017 high (see daily chart).

The corresponding descending trendline resistance as seen on the daily RSI oscillator has already been broken out to the upside (bullish pre-signal for a potential bullish breakout in price action from the aforementioned descending channel). In addition, the RSI still shows further upside potential before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

In the shorter-term, the USD/JPY has continued to evolve within a bullish ascending channel (depicted in green) from the minor swing low area of 22 April 2017 with its lower boundary (support) now at 112.25 and upper boundary (resistance) stands at 113.80/114.00

The key short-term support will now be 112.25 as per defined by the aforementioned short-term ascending channel’s lower boundary and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 27 April 2017 low to today’s current intraday high of 112.89 (see hourly chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the USD/JPY is likely to be in the midst of undergoing a potential extended minor degree 5 th wave, v in place since 25 April 2017 low with potential end targets at 113.50 and 113.80/114.00. After the completion of minor degree wave v, it is likely that the USD/JPY has seen the completion of the intermediate degree wave a/ up move in place since 17 April 2017 low where a potential multi-week corrective down move may occur.

wave, v in place since 25 April 2017 low with potential end targets at 113.50 and 113.80/114.00. After the completion of minor degree wave v, it is likely that the USD/JPY has seen the completion of the intermediate degree wave a/ up move in place since 17 April 2017 low where a potential multi-week corrective down move may occur. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards from its overbought region and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the price action of USD/JPY faces the risk of a minor pull-back at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 112.50

Pivot (key support): 112.25

Resistances: 113.50 & 113.80/114.00

Next support: 111.80 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The USD/JPY may see a minor pull-back at this juncture towards 112.50 with a maximum limit set at the 112.25 short-term pivotal support. Thereafter, it may shape another upleg for a potential bullish breakout above its descending channel resistance to target the next resistance at 113.50 in the first step. A break above 113.80 opens up scope for a further potential rally towards 113.80/114.00.

However, failure to hold above 112.25 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish breakout scenario for a deeper pull-back towards the 111.80 medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from eSignal

