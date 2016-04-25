usdjpy pares gains ahead of fedboj 1808182016

USD/JPY has begun to pare its gains after having surged above key resistance at 111.00 late last week due to reports that the Bank of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2016 8:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY has begun to pare its gains after having surged above key resistance at 111.00 late last week due to reports that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is considering potentially more aggressive easing actions in the form of additional stimulus measures. This would entail the implementation of negative lending rates to financial institutions in Japan.

Though the yen immediately began to plummet as the market digested this information (resulting in the noted USD/JPY surge), it should be noted that a similar tumble for the Japanese currency occurred when the BoJ pushed interest rates into negative territory in late January. Immediately thereafter, however, the yen embarked on a period of major strengthening for the ensuing months.

Therefore, the effectiveness of the BoJ’s easing tools and tactics has come into question. Could the yen once again shrug off the central bank’s attempts at restraining its rise? This week brings the Bank of Japan’s highly anticipated monetary policy meeting and statement. Indeed, last week’s reports of the BoJ’s plans for more easing has set the tone for higher expectations of action this week. The question still remains, however, as to what sustainable effect that might have on the yen, if any.

Since the end of last year, USD/JPY has been entrenched in an intermittently plunging downtrend as the dollar has declined and the yen has surged. A few of those sharp slides were due to yen strengthening in its role as a safe haven currency during times of market turmoil and volatility, especially earlier in the year. Most recently, the currency pair fell to a major downside support target at 108.00, but has been unable to break down below that key support level as of yet.

Last week’s rebound from that 108.00 support level was largely due to both a dollar resurgence along with the noted reports of potentially impending stimulus actions from the Bank of Japan. Aside from the BoJ monetary policy meeting this week, of course, is the eagerly awaited FOMC statement from the US Federal Reserve. The Fed is not expected to make any changes to interest rates at its meeting this week, as the central bank has generally become increasingly dovish since its rate hike in December, but will provide its current outlook on the common concerns of low inflation and economic growth risks.

The interplay between these two central bank meetings in the US and Japan this week should play a primary role in determining direction for the USD/JPY currency pair in the near-term. From a bearish trend perspective, any return below the 110.00 support level could lead to a resumption of the downtrend towards 108.00 support once again. A further breakdown below 108.00 could then target the next major support objective at 105.00. To the upside, in the event of any further rebound to extend last week’s rally, major resistance can be found around the 114.00 level.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.