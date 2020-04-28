USDJPY Loses Key 107.00 Level...
Finally, USD/JPY has closed below the key 107.00 level on a daily basis.
The Japanese yen shows its strength despite the Bank of Japan keeping interest rates at Negative territory and planning to buy UNLIMITED amount of Japanese government bonds.
On a Daily Chart, USD/JPY, below Both 20-day and 50-day moving average, is extending a Bearish Pattern of Lower Highs.
It has broken below the lower boundary of a Triangle (Coil) confirming a Short-Term Bearish Reversal.
Trading below the Key Resistance at 109.35, USD/JPY would seek support at levels around 105.15.
On an Intraday (30-Minute) Chart, USD/JPY has shot below the lower Bollinger band -- Downward Acceleration is expected.
Downside support would only be found at 106.35 and 106.15.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
