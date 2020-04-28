USDJPY Loses Key 107.00 Level...

Finally,has closed below the key 107.00 level on a daily basis.The Japanese yen shows its strength despite thekeeping interest rates atand planning to buyOn a, below Both 20-day and 50-day moving average, is extending aIt has broken below the lower boundary of aconfirming a Short-Term Bearish Reversal.Trading below the, USD/JPY would seek support at levels around

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On anhas shot below the lower Bollinger band --is expected.Downside support would only be found at 106.35 and 106.15.





Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



