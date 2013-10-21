A very quiet open this morning, with no news impacting the markets. USD/JPY is the biggest mover, after disappointing Japanese Trade data (with exports growth slowing), added to the challenge to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Existing home sales are due out later today in the US and we’re expecting a slight drop from the previous month. This being the only bit of data today, we don’t expect to see much of a move in the markets during the build-up to the late NFP, which is due tomorrow.



EUR/USD

Supports 1.3670 1.3640 1.3615 | Resistance 1.3686 1.3705 1.3730



USD/JPY

Supports 97.90 97.65 97.50 | Resistance 98.20 98.45 99.00



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6150 1.6060 1.5980 | Resistance 1.6180 1.6200 1.6225