USD/JPY higher despite continued weaker than expected US data

USDJPY higher despite continued weaker than expected US data

Traditionally, weaker than expected US data would send USD/JPY lower, but that is not the case today.

May 27, 2021 2:55 PM

During the month of April, US economic data from NFP and PMIs to Retail Sales and Housing data were all weaker than expected.  In addition, inflation and inflation expectations have been higher than expected.  Today’s economic data extended that trend. Durable Goods Orders were -1.3% vs an expectation of 0.7%.  Pending Home Sales for April were -4.4% vs an expectation of 0.8%! (Even the second look at Q1 GDP was revised lower to 6.4% from 6.5%).  However, help may be in the way in terms of May data.  The US Markit PMI flash data released last week were all better than expected.  In addition, with the May NFP data release on June 4th, April’s awful 266,000 must be revised up, right?  (Expectations for the May NFP are currently 610,000.)

Despite the continued bad data, USD/JPY is on a tear higher today.  The pair began moving higher in early January and broke out of a descending wedge, eventually reaching its target at 108.16 on March 5thUSD/JPY continued higher and reached 110.97 on March 31st before pulling back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from that same time period, near 107.73.  Price then consolidated in a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Price broke higher today as price reached the apex of the triangle.  On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY broke above the downward sloping trendline of the triangle and even through resistance at 109.78! Horizontal resistance is above at 110.39 and then the March 31st highs at 110.97.  Support is just pips below at the recent resistance of 109.78, before the top trendline of the triangle near 109.40.   Support below there is at the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the channel near 108.75.  Notice that the RSI has moved into overbought territory, an indication USD/JPY may be ready for a pullback.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Traditionally, weaker than expected US data would send USD/JPY lower, but that is not the case today.  Month end buying and higher interest rates today may helping push the pair higher. However, with the RSI in overbought territory, the pair may be ready for a pullback, especially after tomorrow’s month end fix!

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.