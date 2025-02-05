USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks

USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Trade war risks between the world’s two biggest economies, the US and China, weaken the dollar and boost haven momentum on gold, and Yen recharges strength against dollar with rate hike projections.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:27 AM
Market chart
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Tokyo Core CPI reaches a one-year high, BOJ hints at further rate hikes
  • Gold approaches record highs as a safe haven amid escalating trade war risks
  • Yen strengthens, holding USD/JPY below 155

BOJ Summary of Opinions and Japanese PMIs

Following the rise in Tokyo’s core CPI to a one-year high of 2.5%, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled a willingness to implement further hikes this year if economic activity and inflation remain on track. This move aims also to prevent further Yen depreciation against the U.S. Dollar.

However, the latest Japanese Manufacturing PMI report showed a contraction, declining to 48.7, kicking off 2025 with weaker-than-expected optimism. This has left the Yen’s strength against the Dollar uncertain, particularly ahead of Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report and in the face of the U.S. inflation outlook.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

Trade War Risks Drive Gold Above Record 2,870$/ounce

While tariff negotiations between the U.S. and its two largest trade partners, Canada and Mexico, remain stalled, a 10% tariff on Chinese imports remains on the table, with no signs of imminent negotiation. Meanwhile, China has retaliated with 10-15% tariffs on U.S. goods, agricultural products, and energy exports, escalating risks of a deeper trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Amid these uncertainties, gold prices continue to rise, with the precious metal approaching critical resistance levels between $2,890 and $2,920. Until negotiations and trade deals are finalized, gold is expected to remain bullish, with volatility risks with Friday’s NFP.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

USDJPY Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY Forecast: USDJPY_2025-02-05_14-56-47

Source: Tradingview

As the U.S. Dollar loses momentum due to ongoing trade war negotiations—excluding China—and the Yen strengthens on rate hike expectations, USD/JPY has slipped below the 153 mark. The pair now faces support levels at 151.50, 149.50, and 147. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also dropped below the neutral 50 mark, reinforcing bearish momentum.

On the upside, the trendline connecting the consecutive lows between January 2023 and 2024 continues to act as strong resistance, currently sitting between 155 and 156.80, should the price break back above 154.

Gold Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold Forecast: XAUUSD_2025-02-05_14-55-33

Source: Tradigview

With ongoing global uncertainties, trade war risks, and inflation concerns, gold remains the preferred safe-haven investment for global investors. The metal is now climbing toward key resistance at $2,890. A strong close above this level could extend gold’s gains toward $2,920 and $3,000.

On the downside, if trade negotiations resume and trade war risks ease, gold could retrace toward key support levels at $2,820, $2,790, and $2,730, with a deeper bearish scenario possible if selling pressure intensifies below 2730.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

You Tube: Commodities and Forex Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Gold USD/JPY Trump BoJ NFP

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:02 AM
USD/JPY: Traders May Be Underestimating BoJ’s Next Move
Today 02:37 AM
NZD/USD: Surging Unemployment Keeps RBNZ on Aggressive Rate Cut Path
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Commodity FX lead the way amid mild risk-on bounce
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Forex Seasonality – February 2025: Trade War to “Trump” Seasonality?
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Crashes on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 08:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone
By:
David Song
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    gold_02
    Gold and copper prices could be set to converge
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:24 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        EURUSD, Gold Forecast: Markets Spiral on Trade War Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 3, 2025 08:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.