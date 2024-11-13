USDJPY Forecast: Will the CPI Reverse the Dollar Rally?

USDJPY Forecast: The bull run of the US Dollar Index has pushed the USDJPY back in the borders of its primary uptrend, and further volatility risks are on the horizon with the US CPI results.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 13, 2024 8:48 AM
japan_08
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • BOJ raises caution against a rate hike in the face of deflation risks
  • Japanese PPI rises to 3.4%, targeting Aug 2023 highs
  • Event risk of the day: US CPI (m/m, y/y, and core)
  • Fed rate anticipations following US CPI result
  • FOMC member and Fed Powell remarks following CPI results
  • Japanese prelim GDP (Friday)

Japan’s Monetary Policy and Economic Pressures

Amid political turmoil in Japan and US elections, economic instability has driven the yen to critical lows against a strong dollar following the US elections. This situation raises questions about Japan’s inflation trajectory and the timing of its next rate hike decisions.

From a technical perspective, both the DXY and USDJPY rebounded from July 2023 lows (key support levels), reversing their second-half declines of 2024 and aiming towards their highs from early 2024 in November.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Japanese elections have brought about significant changes unseen since 2009, and the yen’s weakened state, alongside deflation risks, intensifies anticipation for the timing of Japan’s next rate hike.

US Inflation, Elections, and Monetary Policy Impact on Japan

The dollar's rally, fueled by a Republican election victory, has added pressure on the yen, and today’s CPI results may impact expectations for a 25 bps Fed rate cut in December. Current CPI forecasts have risen to 2.6% from 2.4%, boosting dollar momentum and pushing USDJPY above the 155-mark.

Japanese PPI has hit levels last seen in August 2023, while October Tokyo inflation eased to 1.8%, adding complexity to Japan’s monetary outlook amid a strong dollar trend.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

USDJPY Forecast: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY Forecast: USDJPY_2024-11-13_12-03-55

Source: Tradingview

Following the DXY’s breakout above its year-long consolidation and the 106 level, the USDJPY pair’s bullish rebound from July 2023 lows (140) has returned it to its primary uptrend, targeting resistance at 155.30, 157, and 160.

A decisive close above 160 could extend the uptrend toward record highs, though BOJ intervention may be anticipated if the yen weakens further.

On the downside, a shift in US dollar fundamentals could pull USDJPY back toward the 146.50 level, provided it closes below the 153.80, 151.30, and 149 support levels.

--- Written by Razan Hilal CMT, on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: BoJ Fed CPI USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
    japan_04
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2025 11:22 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 09:10 PM
        Market chart
        USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 5, 2025 11:27 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.