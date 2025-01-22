USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches

The USD/JPY has lost more than 1.5% of its value over the last six trading sessions, allowing the Japanese yen to regain ground against the prolonged bullish trend favoring the US dollar.

Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 6:19 PM
Forex trading
Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The USD/JPY has lost more than 1.5% of its value over the last six trading sessions, allowing the Japanese yen to regain ground against the prolonged bullish trend favoring the US dollar. This short-term bearish correction is driven by expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates in its upcoming decision this week.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

Central Banks

In order to understand the behavior of the USD/JPY since mid-September 2024, it is important to evaluate the interest rate outlook in both the United States and Japan.

On one hand, the Federal Reserve (Fed) faces new economic uncertainties with the change in administration in the United States. The arrival of Donald Trump has introduced tariff proposals and tax cuts that could increase long-term inflation by strengthening domestic consumption. This scenario could pose a new challenge for the Fed, extending the pause in the current interest rate of 4.5%.

According to the CME Group, there is a 99.5% probability that the interest rate will remain at its current level (4.25% - 4.5%) for the January 29 decision. Following this trajectory, for the next decision on March 19, the probability of keeping rates unchanged has risen to 73.6% in recent days. This reflects a more aggressive stance by the central bank for the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to uncertainty surrounding inflation. It is important to note that these probabilities may change depending on economic conditions.

Interest Rate Probability Chart January - CME Group

 FEDPROBRATEJANUARY

Source: CMEGroup

 

Interest Rate Probability Chart March - CME Group

FEDPROBRATEMARCH

Source: CMEGroup

The neutral stance in the United States, reinforced by the probabilities mentioned, has fueled a wave of buying in the USD/JPY in recent weeks. This, combined with the lack of clarity in the Bank of Japan's monetary policies, has consistently weakened the Japanese yen and sustained the bullish trend in USD/JPY.

On the other hand, on January 23, the Bank of Japan's next official decision is expected to be announced. The latest inflation data published in Japan stands at 2.9% (November), above the 2% target. This has led the market to anticipate an interest rate hike from 0.25% to 0.5%, which has slightly strengthened the yen in the short term (due to higher expected returns on Japanese assets), driving the current bearish correction in USD/JPY.

BOJRateDesicion

Source: Data - FXSTREET

The critical factor moving forward will be to determine whether this new hawkish stance by the Bank of Japan will persist, something that could be confirmed by the comments following the rate decision. If the market is already accustomed to high rates in the United States but anticipates greater aggressiveness in Japan, the current bearish pressure could evolve into a more significant movement.

 

USD/JPY Technical Forecast

 USDJPY_2025-01-22_11-02-30

Source: StoneX, Tradingview

 

  • Bullish Trend: Currently, the pair maintains the bullish trend established since September 2024. So far, there have been no bearish corrections strong enough to break the trendline support. However, the latest correction in favor of the yen has brought the price very close to this line. If bearish pressure persists, it could jeopardize the long-standing bullish formation.

     

  • Neutral Indicators:

     

    • The RSI line has recently oscillated around the neutral level of 50, reflecting a consistent balance between buyers and sellers.

       

    • The ADX line remains near the neutral level of 20, indicating a lack of strength in recent USD/JPY movements.

     

    Both indicators reflect a lack of clear direction in the market, driven by price indecision at the current support level.

     

    Key Levels:

     

  • 157.927: The nearest resistance, corresponding to the most recent high. Oscillations above this level could strengthen bullish momentum and extend the upward trend.

     

  • 155.229: Key support where the trendline and the lower band of the Bollinger Bands converge. Oscillations below this level could cast doubt on the bullish trend and pave the way for increased bearish pressure.

     

  • 152.796: Final support, corresponding to a neutral zone from October 2024. Oscillations near this level would definitively break the current bullish formation.

 

 

Written by Julian Pineda, CFA – Market Analyst

 

Related tags: Japanese yen Yen USD/JPY US Dollar JPY

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
Today 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Japanese yen articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Today 06:19 PM
    japan_05
    Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 17, 2025 06:06 PM
      Congress building
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 16, 2025 02:04 PM
        japan_10
        Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 9, 2025 07:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.