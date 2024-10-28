USDJPY Forecast: Japanese vs US Political Uncertainty

USDJPY Forecast: Bearish pressures on the yen have amplified following Japan's first political shift in 15 years. With the yen’s current weakness, heightened volatility is expected ahead of the BOJ policy decision, US elections, and the Fed rate decision.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 28, 2024 8:45 AM
japan_08
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Japan’s LDP loses its majority for the first time since 2009
  • US Advance GDP (Wednesday)
  • BOJ Monetary Policy (Thursday)
  • BOJ Press Conference (Thursday)
  • US NFP and ISM PMI (Friday)

For the first time in 15 years, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has lost its clear majority, triggering political uncertainty and intensifying bearish pressures on the yen. There is currently no clarity on the country’s leadership, and the yen has already depreciated by 10% between September and October.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

BOJ’s Monetary Policy Outlook

The BOJ is expected to maintain interest rates at 0.25% on Thursday, especially given the recent decline in Tokyo CPI, which has dropped below the 2% benchmark to 1.8%. However, due to the yen’s weakness, contractionary policies may be on the table. All eyes will be on the BOJ press conference on Thursday, as clarity is awaited regarding Japan’s economy in light of the latest data and political developments.

Further Volatility from Key Global Events

With the current weakness back above the 153-mark, notable volatility can be expected with the upcoming key events, including the BOJ decision on Thursday, non-farm payrolls (NFP) on Friday, and the US elections and Federal Reserve rate decision next week.

Technical Analysis

USDJPY Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY Forecast: USDJPY_2024-10-28_12-33-22

Source: Tradingview

The yen’s depreciation between September and October 2024 is currently aligned with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level of the sharp decline between the 161.95 high in July 2024 and the 139.58 low in September 2024.

The USD/JPY pair has broken back into its primary uptrend from 2023 through July 2024, moving above the 50-period simple moving average (SMA). With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 3-day chart showing upward potential, key resistance levels are now at 155, 157, and 159, provided the price holds above 153.80.

On the downside, failing to close above the 153.80 resistance, overbought momentum on the lower time frames (daily and 4-hour) can support a possible pullback below the 153-mark towards levels 149.50 and 145.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: BoJ US Election USD/JPY Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
    japan_04
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2025 11:22 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 09:10 PM
        Market chart
        USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 5, 2025 11:27 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.