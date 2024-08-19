USDJPY Forecast: Japanese CPI vs Fed Outlook

USDJPY Forecast: The bearish sentiment surrounding the U.S. dollar is dominating the week ahead, driven by expectations of a dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve, which is pushing the USDJPY pair back toward the 145 level. On the other hand, expectations surrounding Japanese monetary policy remain a significant factor, particularly in light of the evolving inflationary trends in Japan.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 19, 2024 9:03 AM
japan_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • FOMC Member Waller Speech (Monday)
  • Japanese Flash Manufacturing PMI (Thursday)
  • US Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI (Thursday)
  • Japanese National Core CPI (Friday)
  • Jackson Hole Symposium: Fed Powell Speech (Friday)

Latest FOMC Member Note

On Friday, Fed’s Goolsbee highlighted the risks posed by tight credit conditions due to elevated interest rates, suggesting that current monetary policy may not be as contractionary as needed given the non-overheated state of the economy. The next in line to speak is Fed Waller, followed by the much-anticipated outlook from Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Japanese Inflation State

Japan’s latest Producer Price Index (PPI) figures have shown an uptick toward 3%, coupled with an increasing import price index and a stable export price index, setting positive expectations for this week’s national CPI figures. Anticipation of further hawkish monetary policies from Japan remains a significant market factor.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q2 2024

Flash PMIs

Manufacturing PMI data for both Japan and the U.S. are scheduled for Thursday, which could introduce significant volatility to the USDJPY pair. Besides the outlook on Japan’s economy, the U.S. services PMI will be watched closely as it continues to challenge the global trend toward easing inflation.

Jackson Hole Symposium and Fed Powell Statement

With recent dovish remarks from FOMC members, the market is anticipating further dovish signals and increased volatility on Friday, when Fed Chair Powell is expected to speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium. His comments will address the overall health of the latest economic data. This, combined with global insights from other central bankers on their respective monetary policies, is likely to shape monetary policy projections towards the year end.

Technical Outlook

USDJPY Forecast: USDJPY – Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY Forecast: USDJPY_2024-08-19_11-58-17

Source: Trading view

From a weekly time-frame perspective, the yen recently touched down at a strong support level around 141.69, forming a significant bullish reversal candlestick pattern known as a dragonfly doji. This pattern, characterized by a long lower wick and the same open and close price, indicates strong bullish momentum.

If the price closes below the 140 mark and this pattern, the chart could move toward potential support around 137.

On the upside, if the bullish reversal holds, the yen is likely to realign with higher levels, targeting 151 and 155 respectively.

--- Written by Razan Hilal CMT - on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex FOMC minutes US Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    japan_07
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 20, 2025 07:35 PM
      USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.