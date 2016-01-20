usdjpy falls to one year low on drops in stocks us cpi 1794112016

USD/JPY dropped sharply on Wednesday morning as global stock markets from Asia to Europe to the US took yet another beating and the US Consumer […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2016 3:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY dropped sharply on Wednesday morning as global stock markets from Asia to Europe to the US took yet another beating and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December showed that prices fell unexpectedly.

Wednesday’s early drop in global equities follows more than two weeks of sharp losses and heightened volatility that were initially sparked by market turmoil and economic growth worries in China at the very beginning of the year. This prompted a rebound for the Japanese yen, which had lately been losing some traction due to stocks consolidating losses and showing slightly more stability earlier in the week. The yen rebound on Wednesday was spurred largely by a return of equity market volatility that helped to direct asset flows back towards the perceived safety of the yen in an increasingly “risk-off” financial market environment.

At the same time, the CPI and Core CPI inflation readings were released from the US on Wednesday morning. The data showed that prices unexpectedly fell in December by 0.1% against prior consensus expectations of an unchanged CPI. This drop was largely due to exceptionally weak energy prices. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, however, the Core CPI also showed a lower-than-expected gain of only 0.1% against prior expectations of 0.2%. These weak inflation numbers may pose a significant obstacle to achieving the Fed’s inflation target and perpetuating a monetary tightening cycle in the US.

The combination of the Japanese yen being propped up by heightened stock market volatility, along with the US dollar potentially being at risk due to increasing concerns over the viability and pace of Fed tightening, has led to another dive for USD/JPY. The currency pair dropped down to touch the key 116.00 support level on Wednesday, hitting a new one-year low. This occurs after price was unable to break significantly above the 118.00 resistance level for the past week and a half.

With global market volatility not likely over just yet, USD/JPY could have yet further to fall. On any sustained breakdown below the 116.00 support level, the next major target is at the 114.00 support level. From somewhat of a longer-term perspective, a continuation of the recent downtrend for USD/JPY could see the currency pair begin to target major support around the 110.00 level.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.