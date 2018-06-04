USDJPY eyes major breakout

Within weeks, USD/JPY is set to complete a long-term technical pattern followed by a dramatic ‘break-out’.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2018 7:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY eyes major breakout

Within weeks, USD/JPY is set to complete a long-term technical pattern followed by a dramatic ‘break-out’.

Background: a dollar peak

Between 12th February and the end of last month, the dollar index saw a rising cycle that peaked just above 95. It came on the back of a rout in U.S. Treasury bonds as investors rushed to price chances that inflation – and hence Fed rate hikes – could outpace market expectations. The index failed to hold above the cycle peak though and has opened its second week on the back foot. A sustained break of last week’s 93.717 low may be an early warning that the reversal could become an extended decline. However, if the index pulls decisively above that price, it would suggest recent weakness was more of a consolidation.

Technical pattern: symmetrical triangle

Depending on which way it goes, the verdict could corroborate a clear long-term pattern that looks to be completing in the dollar traded against the yen, as shown in the chart below. Known as a symmetrical triangle, the motif is typically, but not always bullish. In this case, the lower line of the pattern rises from the USD/JPY close in the week ending (w/e) in January 2013. The trend line is validated by weekly lows skimming it several times afterwards including between June-September 2016 and w/e 23rd March-w/e 30th March 2018. The top line of the triangle is a descending trend connecting numerous highs since w/e 5th June 2015- w/e 25th May 2018.

Theoretical target

As price approaches the apex of the triangle, in theory there will be a ‘break-out’. As the pattern is usually bullish, that break should be to the upside of the pattern. Again, according to theory, the target of the resultant up move will be equal to the widest distance between the trend lines. In USD/JPY’s case, the descending trend line begins no earlier than w/e 5th June 2015. We measure from the high that week—125.85—vertically to the point at which it bisects the rising trend line, at 96.28. The distance is 2,957 pips. To help us visualise that distance, we can note that a corresponding move from current levels would take the dollar index well above 130 in the long term.

Trading pointers

To ensure the direction of a break out is clear, traders commonly wait for price to close above clearly defined markers. In the case of this pattern, that would mean either above the rising trend or below the falling trend. It’s worth remembering that most technical analysis strategies provide approximate guidelines rather than exact pointers. To capitalise on a longer-term pattern, traders will need to take the key point from it and bear it in mind during shorter-term trading, until the that long-term assumption becomes invalid. For instance, an assumption that the overarching USD/JPY direction points higher can inform a bullish stance in a shorter-term time frame, as per our second chart. So long as USD/JPY’s more recent trend line is intact, and price is below key resistance, we should be more inclined to buy.

 

Related tags: Forex Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.