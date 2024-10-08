USD/JPY Defends Post-NFP Reaction with CPI Report in Focus

USD/JPY appears to be defending the advance following the better-than-expected US NFP report as it bounces back from a fresh weekly low (147.35).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
October 8, 2024 9:05 PM
Forex trading
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY appears to be defending the advance following the better-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it bounces back from a fresh weekly low (147.35), but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions if it struggles to test the August high (150.89).

USD/JPY Defends Post-NFP Reaction with CPI Report in Focus

Keep in mind, USD/JPY pushed above the September high (147.21) after showing a limited response to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (145.08), and developments coming out of the US may continue to sway the exchange rate as the Federal Reserve prepares to further unwind its restrictive policy.

 

Recent remarks from Fed Governor Adriana Kugler suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will continue to shift gears as she supports ‘a balanced approach to the FOMC's dual mandate,’ with the official going into say that ‘if progress on inflation continues as I expect, I will support additional cuts in the federal funds rate to move toward a more neutral policy stance over time.’

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10082024

In turn, the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may push the FOMC to achieve a neutral policy sooner rather than later as the headline reading is expected to narrow to 2.3% in September from 2.5% per annum the month prior.

Signs of easing inflation may drag on the US Dollar as it encourages the Fed to deliver another 50bp rate cut at its next interest rate decision on November 7, but evidence of persistent price growth may put pressure on Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. to adopt a more gradual approach as the core CPI is seen holding steady at 3.2% during the same period.

With that said, USD/JPY may stage a larger recovery in light of the limited response to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (145.08), but the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the previous week if it fails to test the August high (150.89).

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 10082024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY cleared the September high (147.21) after closing above the 50-Day SMA (145.08) for the first time in July, with a push above the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region raising the scope for a test of the August high (150.89).
  • Next area of interest comes in around the 2022 high (151.95) but USD/JPY may face range bound conditions should it struggles to push/close above the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Failure to hold above the 144.60 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone may push USD/JPY back towards the monthly low (142.92), with the next area of interest coming in around 140.50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) to 141.50 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

NZD/USD on Cusp of Testing September Low Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision

Gold Price Weakness Pulls RSI Back from Overbought Zone

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally at Threat of RSI Divergence

GBP/USD Bull-Flag Breakout Fizzles to Keep RSI Below 70

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD/JPY CPI Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable on Failure to Test August High
By:
David Song
October 15, 2024 08:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD Q4 Pop: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, US Dollar Price Action Setups
    By:
    James Stanley
    October 15, 2024 05:39 PM
      Research
      Bullish bets on VIX rise heading into US election: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2024 01:05 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD/JPY, Gold forecast: Hurricane disruptions may deliver dose of US dollar downside
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 10, 2024 11:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.