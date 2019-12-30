USDJPY Bulls Getting Uneasy on Anniversary of Last Years Flash Crash

There are technical signs that USD/JPY is vulnerable to breaking down

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 30, 2019 12:20 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Bulls Getting Uneasy on Anniversary of Last Year’s “Flash Crash”

Traders are filtering back to their desks, but the market is unlikely to fully recover from it’s low-volume holiday lull until next week.

In particular, Japanese markets are closed through the rest of the week for a 4-day bank holiday. That shiver that some readers just felt run down their spine is perfectly understandable: FX traders will recall the “flash crash” in the Japanese yen, when the currency surged 3-5% against its major rivals in a matter of minutes, over the same low-liquidity period last year. Analysts are still trying to explain the causes of that move, but the takeaway is that trading aggressively through this week carries more risk (and arguably less reward) than during a more typical market environment.

Regardless of whether you’re trying to squeeze out a few more pips this year or sitting on your hands until the new year, USD/JPY is worth keeping a close eye on. The pair has been oscillating within 100 pips of the 109.00 handle for nearly two full months now, providing a clear opportunity for short-term traders to buy off support and sell off resistance.

Taking a step back though, there are technical signs that the pair is vulnerable to breaking down. Since bottoming near 104.50 in late August, each successive “higher low” in USD/JPY has come at a lower trajectory than the one before, signaling fading buying momentum. Similarly, none of the “higher highs” over that period have been confirmed by a corresponding new high in the RSI indicator, a classic bearish divergence that could indicate a potential reversal in the coming days:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

In terms of levels to watch, a break below the November/December support area from 108.25-108.40 could open the door for a deeper retracement toward 107.00 or the mid-106.00s. Astute traders will be watching for a breakdown in the daily RSI indicator below its corresponding range as a potential leading indicator for a breakdown in USD/JPY itself. Only a convincing bullish breakout above 109.75 accompanied by a breakout in the RSI indicator would shift the medium-term bias back in favor of the bulls.


Related tags: Forex USD Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.