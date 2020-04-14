USDJPY All Eyes on 10700 This Week

Despite (or perhaps because of) signs of coronavirus “curve flattening” in the US, the greenback is among the day’s weakest major currencies...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 14, 2020 2:55 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY: All Eyes on 107.00 This Week

Despite (or perhaps because of) signs of coronavirus “curve flattening” in the US, the greenback is among the day’s weakest major currencies. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen is holding up relatively well for a traditional safe haven currency on a generally “risk on” day (stocks up, bond yields down, gold flat).

A quick look at the USD/JPY daily chart reveals that this weak USD / strong JPY pattern has been playing out over the last week, taking the pair down from the mid-109.00s to test support near 107.00 as of writing:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

As the chart above shows, the RSI indicator has already broken below its equivalent low from the start of the month, signaling that the selling pressure has grown over the last two weeks and that rates may be more likely to follow the indicator lower in the coming days. If USD/JPY does break support, bears may look to target the Fibonacci retracements of the March rally at 106.45 (50%), 105.20 (61.8%), and 103.45 (78.6%) next. On the other hand, if bulls can defend that line in the sand, the pair could bounce toward 108.00 or 109.00 by early next week.

Fundamentally speaking, the US retail sales report morning and initial unemployment claims on Thursday will be the key updates on the economic front over the rest of the week. Of course, traders remain hyper-focused on coronavirus news, especially regarding economies “restarting,” so that’s likely to trump (no pun intended!) any traditional economic data releases.


Related tags: Forex Forex USD Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 25, 2024 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 24, 2024 12:30 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 24, 2024 06:00 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 22, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.