usdchf retreats from resistance ahead of fomc 1808242016

USD/CHF has tentatively turned back to the downside on Monday ahead of this week’s potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting, when guidance on the trajectory of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2016 9:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CHF has tentatively turned back to the downside on Monday ahead of this week’s potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting, when guidance on the trajectory of interest rates in the US is expected to be provided by Wednesday’s FOMC statement.

Monday’s dollar retreat occurs at a critical level for USD/CHF, tentatively turning the currency pair down right around the key 0.9785 resistance area, which is also around the 50% retracement level of the last major bearish run from March’s high to April’s low. This price level has served as a major support and resistance area since late 2015.

Prior to this retreat from resistance, USD/CHF has spent the past two weeks in a general ascent from early April’s lows around 0.9500 support, as the dollar has been in a moderate rebound since then.

From a slightly longer-term technical perspective, USD/CHF has been in a general decline since December, printing consistently lower highs and lower lows as the dollar has suffered from an increasingly dovish Fed after its most recent rate hike in December.

If USD/CHF continues to trade below the noted 0.9785 resistance area in the run-up to the Fed meeting, any further dovishness that is likely to emanate from the FOMC statement could lead to continued dollar weakness and a return back down to the 0.9500 support area to resume the medium-term downtrend. In the event of a break below 0.9500, the next major downside target is at the 0.9250 support area.

In the opposite event of a more hawkish Fed outcome, any breakout above resistance could lead to an extended rebound and downtrend reversal next targeting parity (1.0000), which was last hit in early March.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.