USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low

USD/CHF carves a series of higher highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the January low (0.8966).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:30 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF carves a series of higher highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the January low (0.8966).

USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low

USD/CHF stages a three-day rally as it extends the rebound from the monthly low (0.9002), and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.9014) as it still holds above the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

As a result, USD/CHF may further retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.9197) amid the limited reaction to the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, but the semi-annual testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may influence the exchange rate as the central bank pauses its rate-cutting cycle.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 02102025

In turn, more of the same from Chairman Powell may drag on the Greenback as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) moves towards a neutral stance, but an adjustment in the forward guidance for monetary policy may fuel the recent recovery in USD/CHF should the prepared remarks tame speculation for lower US interest rates.

With that said, USD/CHF may attempt to test the January high (0.9201) should it continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.9014), but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions if it struggles to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.9197).

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 02102025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CHF retraces the decline from the monthly high (0.9197) as it bounces back ahead of the January low (0.8966), with a breach above the January high (0.9201) bringing the 2024 high (0.9225) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the October 2023 high (0.9245), but another failed attempt to close above 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) may curb the recent series of higher highs and lows in USD/CHF.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push USD/CHF towards the January low (0.8966), with the next area of interest coming in around the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Rebound Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Testimony

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs

AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of January High

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of January Low

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CHF Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
USD into a Big Week with Powell and CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:45 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
Today 04:45 PM
USD/JPY Rebound Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Testimony
Today 04:32 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD at fresh records amid trade war tensions
Today 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises despite more trade tariffs
Today 01:49 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – February 10, 2025
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CHF articles

US_flag_G_Washington
Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
By:
David Scutt
February 6, 2025 12:42 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bears Go for the Break
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 5, 2025 01:47 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pullback Keeps January Range Intact
      By:
      David Song
      February 4, 2025 07:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
        By:
        David Song
        January 30, 2025 07:50 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.