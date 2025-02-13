USD/CHF Falls Towards 50-Day SMA as Five-Day Rally Unravels

USD/CHF falls toward the 50-Day SMA (0.9029) as the five-day rally in the exchange rate unravels.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
February 13, 2025 8:22 PM
channel_05
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF falls toward the 50-Day SMA (0.9029) as the five-day rally in the exchange rate unravels.

USD/CHF Falls Towards 50-Day SMA as Five-Day Rally Unravels

USD/CHF is on track to mark the largest single-week decline since August as it sells off ahead of the monthly high (0.9197), and the exchange rate may no longer track the positive slope in the moving average if it closes below the indicator for the first time since October.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, USD/CHF may give back the advance from the January low (0.8966) as there appears to be a change in trend, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the week should it defend the monthly low (0.9002).

With that said, USD/CHF may trade within the opening range for February should it struggle to close below the 50-Day SMA (0.9029), but the exchange rate may continue to gut check the moving average amid the failed attempt to test the January high (0.9201).

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 02132025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CHF snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows as it tumbles to a fresh weekly low (0.9035), and a break/close below the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may lead to a test of the monthly low (0.9002).
  • Failure to defend the January low (0.8966) may push USD/CHF towards the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone, but the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.9029) if it continues to close above the moving average.
  • Need a breach above the monthly high (0.9197) to bring the January high (0.9201) on the radar, with a close above 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) opening up the October 2023 high (0.9245).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally

AUD/USD Eyes January High Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory

GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CHF Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Persists with Trump Tariffs on Track
Today 08:28 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:44 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to ECB Rate Cut
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable Bullish Continuation
Today 04:52 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but can gold miners finally catch up?
Today 12:30 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CHF articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD/CHF Vulnerable to Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA
By:
David Song
February 27, 2025 08:23 PM
    USD/CHF Defends January Low to Stage Three-Day Rally
    By:
    David Song
    February 19, 2025 08:30 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 18, 2025 10:33 PM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low
        By:
        David Song
        February 10, 2025 08:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.