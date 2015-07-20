usdcad stalls below new six year high 872542015

After hitting a new six-year high just above 1.3000 resistance late last week, USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) opened the new trading week by reaching […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2015 5:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After hitting a new six-year high just above 1.3000 resistance late last week, USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) opened the new trading week by reaching a higher high of 1.3023 before stalling and retreating slightly on Monday.

The currency pair has reached its previously projected 1.3000 target after a steep, month-long ascent that saw several combined factors contributing to continued US dollar strengthening and progressive Canadian dollar weakening.

Chief among these factors have been rising expectations of an impending Fed rate hike, last week’s Bank of Canada interest rate cut, and plunging crude oil prices.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

This latest USD/CAD run began after a downswing in mid-June that turned back to the upside just above both the 200-day moving average and a key uptrend line that has been in place for the past year. That turn was accentuated by a clear bullish hammer candle. Since then, the currency pair has climbed virtually unremittingly.

With the US dollar continuing to dominate against other major currencies and the Canadian dollar weakened considerably from the BOC rate cut and low oil prices, the outlook for USD/CAD remains bullish.

In the event of a sustained breakout above the noted 1.3000 resistance level, the next major upside target is 1.3200, last reached in 2004. To the downside, any pullback from the current highs should meet strong support around the 1.2800 level, a key prior resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.