usdcad slumps ahead of bank of canada rate statement 1821002016

As crude oil rallied by more than 4% on Tuesday, the oil-linked Canadian dollar surged against a weaker US dollar, pressuring USD/CAD to dip back […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2016 8:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As crude oil rallied by more than 4% on Tuesday, the oil-linked Canadian dollar surged against a weaker US dollar, pressuring USD/CAD to dip back down below the key 1.3000 psychological level.

Looking ahead, the currency pair could see some heightened volatility on Wednesday morning due to the Bank of Canada’s release of its rate statement and monetary policy report. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady at 0.50%, as has been the case since rates were unexpectedly cut from 0.75% almost exactly a year ago.

Aside from the Bank of Canada report, Wednesday also brings the weekly US crude oil inventory numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). This weekly report routinely induces volatility in both the crude oil markets and the Canadian dollar, and this time may be no exception. The past several weeks have seen steady declines in US crude oil stocks, providing some support for oil prices. Wednesday’s report is expected to show yet another draw, this time for a decline of 3.25 million barrels after the prior week’s 2.2-million-barrel draw. The American Petroleum Institute will be releasing its own data on crude oil inventories on Tuesday – this data is often used to further set expectations for Wednesday’s EIA report.

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD has been trading in a large triangle consolidation pattern since its freefall from the beginning of the year abruptly halted in early May. Since May, the currency pair has been stuck in a trading range roughly between 1.2500 to the downside and 1.3200 to the upside. The 50-day moving average has been running consistently through the middle of this trading range, highlighting USD/CAD’s lack of direction in the past few months.

If USD/CAD reverts and sustains below the 1.3000 level this week, a key bearish indication would be a break down below the noted triangle pattern, in which case, the next major downside target would be around the 1.2650 support level. In contrast, if price bounces from the 1.3000 level, a bullish break above the triangle could begin to target the 1.3400 resistance level.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.