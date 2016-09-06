usdcad sinks further on weak us data 1829622016

The US dollar was pummeled on Tuesday after the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI data for August was released. This data showed a significantly slower-than-expected expansion […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 6, 2016 9:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar was pummeled on Tuesday after the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI data for August was released. This data showed a significantly slower-than-expected expansion at 51.4 against prior expectations of 55.4, and a sharp drop from the previous month’s 55.5. This August PMI for the critically-important US services industry represented the weakest expansion in more than six years, since early 2010. In addition, most of the main components of the PMI survey showed substantial drops from the previous month, including: Business Activity/Production – 51.8 down from 59.3; New Orders – 51.4 down from 60.3; and Employment – 50.7 down from 51.4. This PMI data follows closely after last week’s surprisingly disappointing ISM manufacturing PMI release, which showed an unexpected contraction.

With this PMI data combining with last week’s worse-than-expected US jobs report, the US dollar remains heavily pressured as expectations of a September rate hike from the US Federal Reserve continue to diminish. This dollar weakness can be readily seen in USD/CAD, which has been falling sharply since late last week. While some of that fall was due to a lagging US dollar, it was also partly driven by a very recent relief rally in crude oil, which helped to boost the Canadian dollar. Coming up this week are key events that are also likely to affect the Canadian dollar significantly, including the interest rate decision and statement from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, followed by the Canadian employment change and unemployment rate for August, scheduled to be released on Friday.

From a technical perspective, the recent combination of a pressured US dollar and a relief rebound for crude oil boosting the Canadian dollar, has prompted USD/CAD to retreat sharply from key resistance at the lower border of a large wedge pattern. This retreat has extended below the psychologically important 1.3000 support level as well as the key 50-day moving average. Having done so, the next major downside target is at the 1.2800 support base, which was last hit in mid-August. With any further breakdown below 1.2800, continued downside momentum for USD/CAD could next target key support objectives at 1.2650 and then 1.2500, which is around the major low established in late April and early May.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.