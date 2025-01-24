USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting

USD/CAD gives back the advance from earlier this week even as US President Donald Trump warns of the ‘tremendous deficit with Canada.’

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:25 PM
US_flag_map_eye
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD gives back the advance from earlier this week even as US President Donald Trump warns of the ‘tremendous deficit with Canada,’ and the exchange rate may trade below the 50-Day SMA (1.4239) for the first time since October should it fail to defend the monthly low (1.4261).

USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting

Keep in mind, USD/CAD spiked to a fresh monthly high (1.4517) earlier this week as the Trump administration considers a 25% tariff for Canada, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the month should it no longer track the positive slope in the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, USD/CAD may struggle to retain the advance from the December low (1.3991) ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on January 29, and it remains to be seen if the change in fiscal policy will sway the central bank as President Trump insists that ‘we just want to be treated fairly with other nations’ while speaking to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 01242025

Even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to keep US interest rates on hold at its first meeting for 2025, Fed officials may offer a dovish forward guidance as the ‘median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 3.9 percent’ at the end of this year.

In turn, more of the same from the FOMC may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the central bank pursues a neutral policy, but Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may show a greater willingness to further combat inflation as the US economy shows little signs of a recession.

With that said, USD/CAD may continue to hold above the 50-Day SMA (1.4239) should the Fed adopt a less-dovish forward guidance, but the exchange rate may no longer track the positive slope in the moving average if it fails to defend the monthly low (1.4261).

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 01242025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD may consolidate over the coming days as it halts a three-day advance, but a move below the 1.4280 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4299 (April 2020 high) zone may lead to a test of the monthly low (1.4261).
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 50-Day SMA (1.4239) may push USD/CAD towards the 1.4170 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) region, but the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the moving average should it hold above the monthly low (1.4261).
  • Need a move back above the 1.4460 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4480 (100% Fibonacci extension) area to bring the monthly high (1.4517) on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.4590 (78.6% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone

AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of Monthly High

EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October

USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CAD Fed Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Today 02:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Today 01:54 PM
US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

US_flag_map_eye
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
By:
David Song
Today 04:25 PM
    canada_05
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 09:00 PM
      Market chart
      EURUSD, USDCAD: Markets on Edge Ahead of Concrete Trump Policies
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 12:30 PM
        GettyImages-485112085
        U.S. Dollar Snaps Back, EUR/USD Rallies After Trump Inauguration
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 21, 2025 07:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.