USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone

USD/CAD extends the rebound from the weekly low (1.4338) to push the Relative strength Index (RSI) back towards overbought territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:32 PM
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD extends the rebound from the weekly low (1.4338) to push the Relative strength Index (RSI) back towards overbought territory, but the oscillator may show the bullish momentum abating should it struggle to push back above 70.

USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone

A bull-flag formation seems to have taken shape as USD/CAD trades within the December range, and the exchange rate may attempt to test the 2024 high (1.4467) as it initiates a series of higher highs and lows.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, USD/CAD may extend the advance from last year should a continuation pattern unfold over the coming days, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4089) as it holds above the moving average.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 01022025

Nevertheless, the update to the US ISM Manufacturing survey may sway USD/CAD as the index is expected to hold steady at 48.4 in December, and another print below 50 may warn of a slowing economy as it indicates a contraction for the sector.

In turn, speculation for lower US interest rates may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to further unwind its restrictive policy in 2025, but a higher-than-expected ISM Manufacturing print may keep USD/CAD afloat as it instills an improved outlook for growth.

With that said, USD/CAD may attempt to break out of the December range as it extends the rebound from the weekly low (1.4338), but lack of momentum to test the 2024 high (1.4467) may negate the threat of a bull-flag formation.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 01022025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD seems to be threatening the descending channel carried over from last month as it trades to a fresh weekly high (1.4442), and a bull-flag formation may start to unfold should the exchange rate retrace the decline from the 2024 high (1.4467).
  • Need a break/close above 1.4480 (100% Fibonacci extension) to open up 1.4590 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), but USD/CAD may negate the continuation pattern if it struggles to test the 2024 high (1.4467).
  • Failure to hold above the April 2020 high (1.4299) may pull USD/CAD back towards 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), with the next region of interest coming in around 1.4040 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4080 (78.6% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low

AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy

US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024

2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: USD CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Today 08:49 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Today 06:30 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
Today 05:55 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
Today 05:06 PM
EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
Today 04:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
Yesterday 10:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

canada_04
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
By:
James Stanley
December 30, 2024 04:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 18, 2024 01:40 AM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory
      By:
      David Song
      December 16, 2024 04:00 PM
        usdcad_07
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 13, 2024 07:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.