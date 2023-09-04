USD/CAD Outlook remains Bullish – Currency Pair of the Week

Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:00 PM
26 views
canada_02
Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Our bullish USD/CAD outlook will be tested this week, with key events from Canada to look forward to, as well as a couple of potentially market-moving data from the US. The USD/CAD was understandably trading within small ranges on Monday with both North American nations on holiday, but the bullish trend remained in place.

 

The USD/CAD found renewed support on Friday on the back of poor growth and manufacturing PMI data from Canada. Meanwhile the dollar index rose even though the mixed US jobs report boosted speculation that the Fed would be keeping interest rates on hold at the coming meetings. Indeed, money markets imply that rate hikes have finally reached a peak, with the 30-day Fed Fund futures implying a 93% chance of the Fed holding rates steady in September. Although 187K jobs were added into the economy, which was above the 170K expected, the unemployment rate rose to its highest level since February 2022 at 3.8% and average hourly earnings rose 0.2% month-over-month instead of 0.3% eyed.

 

 

USD/CAD outlook: key data to watch this week

 

The key data releases to watch for the USD/CAD pair this week are highlighted in the table below.

USD/CAD Outlook - calendar

Among the above data highlights, we have the BOC rate decision in mid-week, when the central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at 5%. Only a few analysts expect to see a 25-bps rate increase, the odds of which stand at a lowly 15% according to overnight index swaps.

 

The BOC’s decision is unlikely to be swayed by inflation surprising to the upside in July. This is because Canada’s economy contracted surprisingly in the second quarter with output falling 0.2% on an annual basis versus expectations of a 1.2% increase. Growth was weighed down by a sharp slowdown in consumer spending and residential investment. On top of this, the more forward-looking manufacturing PMI data followed the global trend and slipped further into the contraction territory (to 48.0 from 49.6), now in its fourth consecutive reading of below 50.

 

Meanwhile, Canada’s labour market has also been cooling, and the unemployment rate is expected to edge further higher to 5.6% from 5.5% previously, when fresh employment data is released on Friday.

 

 

USD/CAD outlook: Technical analysis

USD/CAD Outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The higher lows observed in recent weeks means the USD/CAD outlook remains bullish for now.  A new bullish signal was formed on Friday when the USD/CAD printed a large bullish engulfing candle on the daily time frame, as support around 1.3500 held firm and led to a 100-pip recovery from the lows. Rates eventually ended Friday’s session near the day’s high around 1.3600. This suggests more gains could be on the way this week, as the momentum is clearly to the upside. Although with Monday being a bank holiday in both North American nations, don’t expect too much action today. But later in the week, a move towards the next resistance at 1.3650 looks more likely than a sell-off. Near-term support comes in around 1.3555ish, which marks Thursday’s high. 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Currency pair of the week Forex Trade Ideas USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Pair rises but lacks conviction
Today 01:23 PM
C3.ai Q1 earnings preview: Where next for AI stock?
Today 11:51 AM
A guide to trading UK bank stocks
Today 09:00 AM
GameStop Q2 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 08:37 AM
DAX , Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:25 AM
Gold gains as major market risks subside
Today 06:09 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD outlook: UK Wages, CPI makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 14, 2023 12:00 PM
    Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 7, 2023 12:00 PM
      GBP/USD outlook hinges on BoE, US data - Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 31, 2023 04:04 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 24, 2023 12:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.