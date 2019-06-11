USDCAD limping ahead of US CPI

The US dollar was stable against the Canadian dollar today, after the USD/CAD’ slump last week. But in light of the Fed turning dovish, we now think that there is a greater risk for the USD/CAD to reverse its bullish trend. As such, any short-term strength could fade – especially if incoming US data deteriorates further, starting with CPI tomorrow.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2019 12:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a rather quiet day in FX with the lack of any major Eurozone or North American data to drive the markets. Although Trump took to twitter to again criticize the Fed, this had minimal impact on the markets. Many investors are looking forward to tomorrow’s publication of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data in order to figure out whether the market’s interest rate projections are justified or unreasonably too low. If inflation turns out to be very subdued then we may very well see a rate cut at the FOMC’s July meeting. However, with the stock markets remaining near record highs, some would argue the Fed may decide against such a move for it will want to have some ammunition left for when the (economy or) markets slump again. In any case, there is still plenty of time left for investors to digest the recent dovish commentary from the Fed, so the dollar could remain range-bound in the short-term. The US dollar was also stable against the Canadian dollar today, after the USD/CAD’ slump last week. But in light of the Fed turning dovish, we now think that there is a greater risk for the USD/CAD to reverse its bullish trend. As such, any short-term strength could fade – especially if incoming US data deteriorates further, starting with CPI tomorrow.

Donald Trump: US inflation VERY LOW, Fed clueless

Donald Trump took to twitter again to declare that the United States has “VERY LOW INFLATION,” which is a “beautiful thing!” Does Trump know something about tomorrow’s CPI? Analysts expect US CPI to have eased to 1.9% year-over-year in May from 2.0% the month before, while core CPI is seen remaining unchanged at 2.1% in May. Any readings less than these could prompt renewed dollar selling. The US President also took the opportunity to have a dig at the EU for allegedly devaluing the euro, which is putting the US “at a big disadvantage.” And just when you thought that the Fed might be in Trump’s good books again for talking down interest rate hike expectations recently, he tweeted: “The Fed Interest rate way too high, added to ridiculous quantitative tightening! They don’t have a clue!”

IS USD/CAD’s breakdown genuine this time?

With the USD/CAD breaking below its 200-day moving average, we are wondering whether this proves to be yet another trap for the bears or is a genuine break down. This time, the bears would be pleased to observe that price has also broken its long-term bullish trend line. The Loonie turned around viciously after hitting our previously-noted resistance level around the 1.3565/70 area at the end of May. That proved to be a false break above the then range high at 1.3520, resulting in a sharp withdrawal of bids and leading to a drop below all key short-term support levels, including 1.3385. This level is now the one to watch on a potential rebound, for this could turn into resistance going forward. But will the USD/CAD be able to climb all the way back to this level given the abovementioned technical damage it has incurred? While it could get a helping hand from a potentially strong US CPI data on Wednesday, I wouldn’t be surprised if it just consolidates here or rises back to re-test the 200-day MA, before taking another dive towards the next support at 1.3200/10 area. Indeed, if the US CPI were to miss expectations badly then a new 2019 low below January’s low (~1.3070) could be on the way.

usd/cad

Source: TradingView and City Index


Related tags: Forex Dollar CPI

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:33 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2024 11:00 AM
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 5, 2024 07:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.