usdcad jumps ahead of poloz speech 628112015

Is today’s 130-pip rally in USDCAD—the biggest daily gain in two months – a sign of key changes to come, or is it simply strong […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2015 3:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Is today’s 130-pip rally in USDCAD—the biggest daily gain in two months – a sign of key changes to come, or is it simply strong buying along a major trendline support? The pair fell for five consecutive weeks, the longest losing streak since exactly 52 weeks. Growing speculation that Tuesday’s speech by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz may have something to do with the moves in the loonie.

Poloz’ speech, due 16:30 BST, is titled “The Way Home: Reading the Economic Signs” is suspected to move away from sounding the usual optimistic note as was the case since the winter oil plunge. Poloz may use the speech to communicate the BoC’s assessment whether to raise its 2.0% inflation target as a means to address sub-par economic growth.

As the BoC’s five-year mandate with the federal government nears its end due in 2016, the central bank has begun publishing research on the effectiveness of the 1-3% inflation band. Simply put, Poloz has publicly described suggested global growth to be a source of “serial disappointment.” A change in the target would hold rates low for longer than usual, which would boost bond yields and weigh on the loonie.

Desperate for policy flexibility

Aside from sub-par domestic and global growth, the BoC could consider reducing the element of temporary and volatile factors and add a suppressing element to the CPI calculation. This would enable the central bank to focus on the longe-term path of price expectations, without necessarily spooking the bond market.

Unlike in the case of the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank, each of which has undershot its inflation target for five to 24 months, Canada’s CPI has undershot the 1-2% band for a brief 3-month period in 2012 before stabilizing higher.

The Canadian dollar’s 7% appreciation against its US namesake since March was dwarfed by other currencies’ gains vs the USD. But the rapid recovery to four-month highs despite one of the biggest declines in oil has been partly the result of BoC’s aggressive upgrades of its 2015 and 2016 GDP forecasts.

Poloz’s speech will be the final one before the 2-week silent period ahead of this month’s BoC policy announcement. Tuesday’s speech is seen as the opening salvo in a series of indications about a slowly moving topic, which could last into the rest of the year. But if Poloz does address the possibility of a modified inflation target, then markets will have reason to believe that classic monetary policy could be on its way out, macro-prudential measures are in and the BoC will have no choice but to ignore inflation as “noise” if subpar growth from its southern neighbour changes definition from 2.0%-3.0% to 1.0%-2.0%.

Any inflation surprises , would make EURCAD and GBPCAD worthy candidates.

I will discuss these topics with more in-depth charts in this evening’s webinar.

USDCAD EURCAD May 18 2015

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.