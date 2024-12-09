USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to BoC Rate Cut

The Bank of Canada (BoC) meeting may produce headwinds for the Canadian Dollar as the central bank is anticipated to deliver another rate-cut.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
December 9, 2024 3:25 PM
canada_05
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Canada Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD pulls back ahead of the November high (1.4178) after clearing the opening range for December, but the Bank of Canada (BoC) meeting may produce headwinds for the Canadian Dollar as the central bank is anticipated to deliver another rate-cut.

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to BoC Rate Cut

USD/CAD gives back the advance following Canada’s Employment report, which showed the jobless rate climbing to 6.8% in November from 6.5% the month prior, with the pullback in the exchange rate keeping the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 70.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

As a result, the RSI may show the bullish momentum abating as the oscillator seems to be reversing ahead of overbought territory, but the BoC meeting may sway USD/CAD as officials ‘expect to reduce the policy rate further.’

Canada Economic Calendar

Canada Economic Calendar 12092024

The BoC is projected to lower the benchmark interest rate to 3.25% from 3.75%, and another 50bp rate-cut along with a dovish forward guidance may drag on the Canadian Dollar as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. keep the door open to implement lower interest rates in 2025.

With that said, more of the same from the BoC may curb the recent pullback in USD/CAD, but a shift in the forward guidance for monetary policy may generate a bullish reaction in the Canadian Dollar as the central bank appears to be nearing the end of its rate-cutting cycle.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 12092024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD may face range bound conditions as it pulls back ahead of the November high (1.4178), with a move below the 1.4040 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4080 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) area raising the scope for a move towards the 1.3970 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone.
  • A break/close below 1.3900 (50% Fibonacci extension) brings the November low (1.3821) on the radar, but USD/CAD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3886) should it defend the December low (1.4090).
  • A breach above the November high (1.4178) brings 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the April 2020 high (1.4299).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA

EUR/USD Struggles to Trade Back Above Former Support Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD CAD BOC Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Market chart
    USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory
    By:
    David Song
    December 16, 2024 04:00 PM
      usdcad_07
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 13, 2024 07:36 PM
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High
        By:
        David Song
        December 12, 2024 05:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.