usdcad extends nfp driven oil fueled plunge 1814992016

Aside from the upcoming EU referendum in two weeks that will decide whether the UK stays in the European Union or not, two major themes […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2016 10:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Aside from the upcoming EU referendum in two weeks that will decide whether the UK stays in the European Union or not, two major themes have made a hefty impact on global markets recently – the Fed’s vacillating monetary stance and the strength of crude oil prices. When combined, these two factors have led to a precipitous fall for USD/CAD since late last week.

The immense disappointment in US non-farm payrolls (NFP) employment numbers on Friday (38K jobs added in May vs 160K expected) led to an expectedly dovish turn by the Federal Reserve, at least with respect to Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s comments on Monday, which conspicuously omitted any reference to a rate hike being “appropriate in coming months.” Of course, FOMC members had stressed in recent weeks that an impending rate hike would be contingent upon further expected improvement in US economic data. Friday’s employment numbers clearly did not fulfill that contingency. While Yellen did state on Monday that interest rates “need to rise gradually over time”, the timetable will very likely be postponed again due to the dismal jobs data as well as the upcoming risk of a UK exit from the EU. This has weighed heavily on the US dollar, as it has continued to decline sharply for the past four trading days.

Also this week, crude oil supply in Nigeria has been severely disrupted due to attacks on oil facilities by a militant group. These attacks have pressured Nigerian oil output down to a 20-year low. Additionally, the US Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday a large draw of -3.2 million barrels in US crude oil inventories last week, which followed previous data from ADP of a 3.6-million-barrel draw. This combination of factors weighing on oil supply served to boost the West Texas Intermediate benchmark to a new high above $51 and the Brent Crude benchmark above $52 on Wednesday. In turn, surging crude oil prices have also boosted the closely-correlated Canadian dollar.

Together, NFP-driven pressure on the US dollar and the oil-fueled boost to the Canadian dollar have prompted a sharp retreat for USD/CAD. After this past Friday’s US jobs report release, the currency pair broke down decisively below the 1.3000 psychological level, and then proceeded to follow-through on that breakdown this week to fall below both its 50-day moving average and the major 1.2800 support/resistance level. This retreat has extended the late-May pullback from the 1.3200 resistance area. As the US dollar continues to be pressured by declining expectations of a near-term Fed rate hike, and crude oil continues to be supported by supply decreases and disruptions, the next major downside target for USD/CAD continues to be at the 1.2500 support area, where the currency pair established a new low in early May.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.